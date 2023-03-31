James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison to Bring 5 QUESTIONS to The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison in "5 Questions with James and JAM - LIVE!" for three shows on April 17, May 15 and June 12, all Monday evenings at 7:00 PM. The two stars of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop bring your favorite theater-themed podcast to life with special Broadway guests, games, songs and, of course, "5 Questions." Previous guests have included Bonnie Milligan, Gavin Creel, BD Wong, Saycon Sengbloh, Alex Brightman and more. The evening will feature music director Drew Wutke.

James Jackson, Jr. is an Obie Award-winning New York City actor and performance artist. For over 20 years, this storyteller and his art have made a home at venues like Joe's Pub, DROM, Duane Park, and 54 Below. After years of dance belts, regional theatre, and a few national tours, James' career has led to gracing the prestigious stages of Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall. As an arts educator, James has worked with students all over the country in the areas of song interpretation, audition technique, on-camera work, and material selection. A native of Boston with a B.A. in Music Education from Westfield University, James' cabaret work, both solo and as part of "The Black-Ups" (with co-creators LaDonna Burns and Elliot Roth), has been seen across the country at The American Repertory Theatre's Club Oberon in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Los Angeles' Lyric Theatre, and Tin Pan Alley and The Post Office Cabaret in Provincetown.

John-Andrew Morrison received a Tony Award nomination, a Lucille Lortel Award and an Obie Award for his work in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop. He also was an Outer Critics Circle honoree for his performance in the Off-Broadway premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky. John-Andrew got to collaborate and bring Boy Steals Train to the Edinburgh Festival, where the show won the Fringe First Award and also the London Stage Award. He spent many years at LaMaMa with George Ferencz as a member of The Experimentals, working on readings, workshops and productions of around 50 new plays. He worked on several plays with The Classical Theatre of Harlem, including the Obie-winning The Blacks: A Clown Show and Caligula with Andrè De Shields. John-Andrew's work has been seen internationally and regionally at theaters including Hartford Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, La Jolla Playhouse, and A.R.T.

James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison will perform "5 Questions with James and JAM - LIVE!" on April 17, May 15 and June 12, all Monday evenings at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$30. A livestream option is available for all shows at $20 each. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com

Facebook: @GreenRoom42

Instagram: @TheGreenRoom42

Twitter: @TheGreenRoom42

------------------------------------------------------

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Mondays at 8:30 PM and Saturdays at 9:30 PM

"DRUNK MUSICALS"

Opening April 10

The first show will include Roe Hartrampf (Broadway's Diana: The Musical, Netflix's "Emily in Paris"), Kaylee MacKnight (the show's co-creator/producer), Julie James (Sirius XM Radio's "On Broadway"), Nick Cearly (The Skivvies, "Out 100"), Emma Degerstedt (Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous"), and Dean Cestari (Off-Broadway's' "Stranger Sings!"). Starting April 15, Billie Aken-Tyers (Titanique) will join the cast. This fun, 90-minute interactive evening, for audiences 21 and over, takes musical highlights from your favorite musicals and sets them to a parody script, telling the story of each show (while poking fun at it) so even your favorite non-Broadway lover will understand the premise. The actors are challenged to perform while the audience has the ability to send them shots. The sobriety of these actors is completely in the audience's hands. Drunk Musicals features parodies of Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more. Half scripted, half improv, you will never see the same show twice.

Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM

Melissa Errico

"Terminal Ingenue: The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico"

With the racy wit and smiling mischief that have delighted readers of her columns in The New York Times, Melissa Errico will sing her way through her own history, on Broadway and off. Falling in love with the theater at the ripe age of twelve, her journey takes her through her precocious appearance as Eliza in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady, her triumphs in One Touch of Venus and Amour, and her struggles with the more equivocal adventures of High Society and Dracula. Wryly dubbing herself the "terminal ingenue," with her ever-fresh prettiness and silver-flute voice sustaining her in ingenue roles until well in her forties, she sings her way right through promise, frustration and absurdity - and then past marriage and into motherhood and on to maturity. A special singers' story, Melissa's "miseducation" is also an everywoman's story of silence and song, frustration and eventual fulfillment. The show, including songs by Lerner & Loewe, Kurt Weill and Ogden Nash, Cole Porter, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim, will feature musical director Tedd Firth.

Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

*Livestream Available*

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 PM

"THREE MEN & A BABY GRAND"

With Brandon James Gwinn, Dylan Hartwell and Greg Sullivan

*Livestream Available*

Real-life actor husbands Dylan Hartwell and Greg Sullivan force their long-time friend Brandon James Gwinn to co-parent "Three Men and a Baby Grand," a night of music and comedy. Born somewhere between harmonies and hilarity, this evening features fresh takes on familiar favorites, outrageous parody, and original numbers. The show, which has enjoyed successful appearances at Provincetown in addition to sold-out performances in New York City, was nominated for "Best Cabaret Show" at the 2022 Glam Awards and is the winner of two 2022 Broadway World Cabaret Awards for "Best Debut Show" and "Best Original Song."

May 9 to May 30 - Tuesdays at 7:00 PM

Lady Bunny

"Don't Bring the Kids"

*Livestream Available*

Drag royalty Lady Bunny will present an hour of jokes and demented song parodies. The internationally known drag icon, comedian, recording artist and jet-set DJ is as famous for her big-banged bouffant and her notoriously naughty wit as for her ability to get a dancefloor jumping. A Manhattan gal since the early 80s, Lady Bunny shares Atlanta roots with fellow drag star and former roommate, RuPaul, and is most famous for co-founding and emceeing Wigstock, the annual New York City Labor Day outdoor drag festival that ran for nearly 20 years. She tours constantly, taking her bawdy brand of humor to audiences from Cincinnati to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, London, Marrakesh and Sydney. Bunny has been lucky enough to share the stage or screen with many of her idols including Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Lynda Carter, and Christina Aguilera at Radio City Music Hall. One-woman show titles like "That Ain't No Lady!," "Trans-Jester," "Pig in a Wig," and most recently, "Cuntageous," offer a hint as to what to expect. From riotously risqué to vividly vulgar, Bunny gleefully delivers full-strength, downright dirty, gobsmackingly un-P.C. adult humor. Lady Bunny can be seen in films and television, most recently in Wig, the HBO Wigstock documentary made with Neil Patrick Harris, and the feature film Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate. She was the "Dean of Drag" on three seasons of "RuPaul's Drag U," has been roasted by Joan Rivers, roasted Pam on "The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson," and emceed the LGBT prom in one of the most popular episodes of "Sex and the City.

Sunday, May 15 at 7:00 PM

Charlie Romo and VANESSA RACCI

"Forbidden Love: The Love Story of Bobby Darin and Connie Francis"

*Livestream Available*

This show tells the tale of the tragic love story of Bobby Darin and Connie Francis featuring storytelling, dialogue and all of their greatest hits.

Vanessa Racci is featured as Connie with Charlie Romo playing Bobby.

Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 PM

Becca Blackwell

"Back to She"

*Livestream Available*

An evening of stories and songs from the distinctive (and masculine, well, sort of) voice of Becca Blackwell, downtown performance star and beloved schmerm about town. The show is directed by Lee Houck with music director Emily Bate, and features Greg Corbino on piano and TL Thompson on bass.

Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21 at 7:00 PM

Danielle Ferland

"Sing for Your Ghosts" - Solo Concert Debut

*Livestream Available*

Danielle Ferland, from the original cast of Broadway's Into the Woods, grew up on stage. She made her Broadway debut at age 12 and spent her formative years entertaining packed audiences instead of going to the junior prom. Through stories and songs, Ferland explores the conundrum of perception versus reality, and reveals what it's like to always be singing for your supper. From backstage with Sondheim, to family drama, to farm animals, join Ferland for a jaunt of self-discovery, laughter and of course, music. The show is written by Danielle Ferland and Abby Sher, directed by Darren Katz, and features musical direction by Brian Nash.

June 22, October 5 and December 7 - Thursdays at 7:00 PM

"LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE"

Written & performed by Will Nolan

*Livestream Available*

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!