Seth Sikes and Friends to Celebrate Liza Minnelli's 80th Birthday at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present award-winning vocalist Seth Sikes in a salute to Liza Minnelli on her 80th birthday. Sikes’s tributes to female divas such as Liza, Judy Garland, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand, have earned two BroadwayWorld Awards, two MAC Award nominations.

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with special guest stars to celebrate the 80th birthday of the legendary Liza Minnelli. In this one-night-only concert event, Sikes and friends will perform many of the show-stopping standards that made Minnelli an icon, from Broadway to Cabaret and beyond.

For this celebratory evening, Sikes will team up with an array of guest artists to perform instantly recognizable duets, while others will put their own spin on Minnelli’s best-loved showstoppers. The concert will feature a full seven-piece band led by music director Dan Pardo.

Special guest stars include Christine Pedi, Marieann Meringolo, Ava Nicole Frances, and the legendary Rose Levine — recently crowned the oldest still-performing drag queen in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

MORE ABOUT SETH SIKES

Seth Sikes is known for his performances of the American Songbook and for his acclaimed tributes to legendary female vocalists including Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand. His work has earned him two BroadwayWorld Awards and two MAC Award nominations.

He recently toured in the duo show The New Belters with Nicolas King, and has served as Associate Director on Broadway productions including The Band’s Visit and Dead Outlaw, among others.