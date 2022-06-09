Jackie Cox Joins Cast Of 10 YEARS OF PRIDE! at Feinstein's/54 Below

RuPaul's Drag Race's Jackie Cox Joins

Lineup for "10 Years of Pride" Celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below

Cox Joins Previously Announced Conrad Ricamora, Todd Buonopane, Kennedy Kanagawa, Marty Thomas, and more

Jackie Cox, who won hearts as the sweet-voiced Musical Theatre powerhouse of Rupaul's Drag Race Season 12, will appear at Feinstein's/54 Below as part of their one-night-only Pride concert celebration.

Cox has long been a feature of the theatrical cabaret scene in New York City, and recently completed a world tour of her show JackieVision. Her take on the hit song "Agatha All Along'' was showcased on the Disney+ show This is Me: A Pride Celebration Spectacular. Television credits include NBC's Days of Our Lives, ABC's What Would You Do?, Fusion's Shade: Queens of NYC, and countless appearances on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

Cox joins the previously-announced cast of Todd Buonopane (Cinderella, Grease), Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots), Kathel Griffin, Kennedy Kanagawa (Encores! Into The Woods), David LaMarr (Jersey Boys), Liz Neitge, Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away With Murder, Little Shop of Horrors), Robbie Rozelle (Songs From Inside My Locker), Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu), Darnell White, and Dev Woodson.

The evening is hosted by Live-Singing Drag Sensation Evita Loca (who is no stranger to the Broadway stage as her alter ALTER ego John Michael Dias) and produced by Michael Hull and Dylan Bustamante of Broadway-Talk LIVE Network.

10 Years of Pride! Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10th Anniversary plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 16th at 7:00 pm.

Cover charge begins at $45 and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available HERE. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco-system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. Its streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.