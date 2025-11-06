Jack DiFalco, Hazel Anne Raymundo And More to Lead Drew Fornarola Show At Don't Tell Mama's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jack DiFalco (Torch Song, The Ferryman) and Hazel Anne Raymundo (Avenue Q, Pacific Overtures) lead a cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway's best in Drew Fornarola: The Encore Nobody Asked for, November 19th at 9:30pm at Don't Tell Mama in New York City.

The evening features songs and scenes from works in progress by 10-time MAC Award-Nominated writer Drew Fornarola (VeggieTales: Noah's Ark, STRAIGHT), and answers the unasked question: why doesn't Drew do more cabaret?

Joining DiFalco and Raymundo in the cast are Quentin Bruno (The Voice: France), Dominique Kempf (Hadestown) and introducing Julia Witt, with additional casting to be announced. Recent University at Buffalo graduates and songwriting duo John DellaContrada and Jeremy Meyers open, making their NYC cabaret debuts. Music direction is by MAC Award-nominated pianist Dan Pardo (Amazing Grace).