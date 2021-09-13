Isaac Sutton Returns To NYC With BROADWAY ISRAEL

International theater and concert star Isaac Sutton returns to NYC for an encore performance and is making his Green Room 42 debut on Sunday, October 24 at 7:00pm.

This performance will also mark Isaac Sutton's first concert appearance in NYC since Covid.

Following his previous sold out engagements at NYC's Feinstein's/54 Below and most recent 2021 summer concert tour in Israeli theaters and amphitheaters, Sutton returns to NYC with the acclaimed show Broadway Israel , a unique celebration of Classic Broadway featuring beloved hits from Wicked, NBC's "Smash", The Phantom of The Opera, Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun and many more.

Isaac Sutton will be joined by very special Broadway Star Guests to be announced, Musical Director Dan Pardo on piano, Greg Orlando on double bass and Zachary Eldridge on drums.

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel - including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa - Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner, Kristin Chenoweth, at The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages).

He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival where he was accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and from The Israel Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as Las Vegas-Tel Aviv, Broadway & All That Jazz, Tonight A Musical and Shalom Hollywood.

Sutton began performing at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was requested to serve as MC, and also to sing, at Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services.



Sutton is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University, who received his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Isaac Sutton will perform "BROADWAY ISRAEL" at The Green Room 42 in NYC, Sunday, October 24 at 7:00pm. Tickets at box office: 646-707-2990 or online at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/O9z45vvi2PbeYmqRQyFN/1635116400000.