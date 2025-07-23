Interview: Rachael Sage's JOY = RESISTANCE TOUR Comes to NYC's Mercury Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alt-folk-pop singer Rachael Sage is on the road with her longtime band The Sequins and singer-songwriter Kristen Ford for their joint Joy = Resistance Tour. The summer tour will be bringing its inclusive message to New York at Mercury Lounge on Thursday July 24, 2025.

Sage will be playing a selection of songs from her upcoming album Canopy, a masterclass in radical inclusivity and self-acceptance which comes out later this year. Her latest single from the album, “Live It Up,” will debut this Friday, July 25. (To hear a taste of the album now, you can listen to already-released singles “Canopy” and “Just Enough”).

Canopy is a much-needed musical reprieve from our current cultural upheaval, and is equal parts emotional exhale and invitation to a more compassionate future.

The singer has made a name for herself as a gifted storyteller, consummate multi-instrumentalist, and prolific songwriter. Having received critical acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, Under The Radar, The Bluegrass Situation, Earmilk, PopMatters, Music Connection, and many more for her string of vibrant, dynamic albums, Sage is fueled by an irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places - an unwavering calling which catapulted her single “Blue Sky Days” into Billboard’s Top 40 Indicator Chart.

Read a conversation below about the new album, Sage’s US tour date and NYC stop tomorrow, and more.

What do you think about the power of music to unite, inspire and heal in these divisive times?

I have always been so grateful and humbled to have the continual opportunity to express my own emotions and ideas about all that is going on in the world through music… but now more than ever I am clinging to the healing power of music and art in general to bring people of all ilks together and to remember, collectively, that we are all human beings, foremost!

You're releasing your single "Live It Up" from your upcoming album Canopy this Friday. What inspired you to write that song?

I was inspired to write “Live It Up” by my own personal need to create a musical antidote of hope and uplift to counter the bad news with which we are all continually being bombarded. It’s a song that laments how constant negative messaging has the ability to convince us we are powerless but, genuinely, I believe that every person is a universe and when I reflect on that for any length of time I’m reminded by how beautiful, miraculous, and downright empowering our lives can be when we remember how much we can do to impact the people directly in our lives! I’m an optimist by nature but, like anyone, I can become depressed and anxious, so the song is a kind of a self-reminder to buck up, dig in, and use my musical-fairy powers for good! I hope people feel hopeful and less alone when they hear it.

How has your Joy = Resistance Tour been going so far? How does it feel getting to perform these songs in front of a live audience?

We have been having really fun shows, and Kristen Ford and I are fast friends now. I’m super inspired by her musicality, and it’s been wonderful to play with the various members of The Sequins along the way. I’m psyched to play at The Mercury Lounge this Thursday with Trina Hamlin and Andy Mac! The audiences have been equal parts respectful and easy to laugh - the best combo. Onward and upward!

Have you gotten any feedback on these new songs so far that stuck with you?

I’ve had a lot of folks tell me they appreciate the positive and hopeful messages in my new singles “Canopy” and “Just Enough,” and especially members of the LGBTQ+ community have been really happy to be able to see and hear several artists on one bill expressing themselves proudly and freely, with confidence, love, and joy. That’s definitely the point!

Aside from your current tour through the US and the new album, what have you been working on and filling your time with lately?

Completing my new album, making videos, and preparing for and now playing on the tour has been taking up virtually all my time!! Thanks for reminding me I may need a break at some point, though [laughs]. I did manage to see James Taylor on July 4th with my Dad, though, and that was wonderful. I’m psyched to get some hardcore crafting in during my next break. I do love a good glue-gun!

Is there anything else you'd like to plug?

It’s great to be back in NYC playing for a hometown crowd. It’s also a wonderful time to get out and support live venues and live music in general - so thanks to everyone who’s willing to get off the couch for a few mins and hear some alt-folk-pop with a positive message of inclusivity and a healthy dose of laughter and joy. We can’t wait to serenade you!

Header photo credit: Anna Azarov

Find tickets for the Joy = Resistance Tour and learn more about Rachael Sage on her website here.