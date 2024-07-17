Interview: NYC Comedian Arielle Dundas Shares Tips for Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is a roughly month-long nonstop festival full of music, theater, improv, comedy, and almost any type of live performance you can think of. Every year, performers from all over the world descend on the tiny town in Scotland and try their hand at the festival, during which you may either hit it big (see: Baby Reindeer and Nanette) or be performing to nobody. It's an enormous gamble, but one that can be extremely rewarding.

For performers of any type who are interested in trying their hand at the festival in a future year, or may be doing it this summer for the very first time, the process can be a little daunting and a bit mysterious. I spoke to NYC-based comedian Arielle Dundas, who is gearing up for her fourth time at the Fringe, asking her to share any tips or tricks she had for fellow performers who are Fringe-curious.

Arielle's Fringe show is called Arielle Dundas: Hyperactivity Disorder. She's doing a final NYC preview show this Sunday, 2 pm at the Rat NYC in Dumbo. Tickets are available on the Rat's website. (Full disclosure: Arielle and I know each other, and we split a bill at the Fringe in 2022.)

Where did the idea for your upcoming Edinburgh Fringe show come from?

Well, I have ADHD. Wouldn't it be crazy if I didn't? And I wanted to make other people with ADHD feel seen, while explaining my brain to people without it. I also wanted to make sure that my show was as funny as possible, which would mean including jokes that aren't necessarily related to the name of the show. And I don't think people can get mad if a show about ADHD isn't always on topic.

How would you describe the experience?

The Fringe is kind of like a marathon you have to run at a sprint. I will be doing an hour-long solo show 24 times over the course of 25 days. During those days I will be seeing as many shows as I possibly can in between performing on shows with multiple performers. I also need to be constantly promoting my own show. At the Fringe, it is customary to promote your show by doing what New York comedians would call “barking.” This means handing out flyers to people as they pass you on the street. In Edinburgh, they call this flyering.

What do you think the benefits of doing the Fringe festival are for a performer based in New York, like yourself?

I think the biggest benefit of doing the Fringe Festival is getting to do the Fringe Festival. I personally cannot imagine anything more fun than getting to do stand up for at least an hour every day. On a practical level, that means you will improve by leaps and bounds. It's basically time dilation: a year's worth of improvement in just one month. On top of that, you are meeting creative people from all over the world. People you can help and people who can help you. You know, networking, but soulfully. There's also a small chance the Fringe will change your life and make you famous. I have seen it happen. But I've also seen people become embittered as it didn't happen for them. So I think it's best to just enjoy the experience for what it is, while always putting on the best show you possibly can for whatever audience is right in front of you.

Do you have any advice for American artists who want to do the Fringe but don't know where to start? Could you briefly describe the process of applying, producing and promoting a show?

Make a budget! The fringe has a great budgeting tool on their website.

Most venues are run by umbrella organizations that manage many venues. You apply to those organizations and they will slot you into their venues if they select you. Applications open in January and while most of them are on a rolling basis, I would suggest having a description of your show, a marketing plan and an artist's bio ready to go in December, so you can apply pretty much as soon as they open. Do make sure you're answering the specific questions they are asking correctly.

Once you are selected, usually in February or March, I would immediately get started making branding for the show. Get professional pictures taken and hire someone to make the posters and flyers for you. I say "would" because that is not what I did. (Do what I say, not what I do). Now that you have a brand identity and a show description, start reaching out to venues both in your local area and places you want to travel to for preview shows.

You're also going to need to be posting about the show on social media. I recommend just incorporating reminders that you are going to/are in Edinburgh into your current social media presence. The reminders should probably be a combination of behind-the-scenes information and samples of the type of work your Fringe show will be showcasing.

How are you preparing for the Fringe? What's the process like of trying to put together "preview" shows?

My creative process is a little chaotic. I typically write from the stage. This means I go on stage with a routine planned out and rehearsed but not necessarily written down. I then pay attention to what gets laughs, think about other ways to say things that might be funnier, try those in front of different audiences and repeat the process. To make this show, I have been using index cards. I have written everything I think should be included in my show. Sometimes the cards will have sentences on the neurochemistry of ADHD and sometimes they will have just a keyword that reminds me of a standup bit I know well. I have a card that just says "choking" for example. I then try to order them in a way that will flow easily while capturing the non-linear ADHD brain. I've then tried out slightly different orders in my four preview shows so far, and I have one final preview this upcoming Sunday.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

You should have a deep-fried mars bar while you are there.

For more information, follow Arielle Dundas on social media @ArielleDundas.

Tickets to her preview show this Sunday afternoon at 2 pm are available on the Rat NYC's website.

