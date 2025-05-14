Interview: Joseph C. Townsend on Long-Awaited Debut in HUMMINGBIRD at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday May 18 at 9:30 pm, singer Joseph C. Townsend makes a long-awaited solo concert debut with Hummingbird. Hailed as a “Star on The Rise” and “Riveting” with a “soaringly beautiful,” “unimaginable,” “gargantuan voice” by BroadwayWorld, this show-stopping tenor invites you to sit ringside as he takes center stage backed by a little big band, custom arrangements, and fresh, signature spin on songs you know and love. The five foot two, 4.5 octave, big-voiced belting actor promises an evening of showstoppers, storytelling, authenticity, and a musical journey exploring and encapsulating the depths of the human heart.

We spoke with Townsend about his upcoming debut show.

How does it feel to be making your solo cabaret debut with this show?

I am absolutely over the moon. I have been in NYC for 14 years and to finally take center stage in my very own show, on my own terms, and to be presented by a quintessential NYC institution like 54 Below truly means the world to me. I am so thrilled for this moment.

Can you tell us a little bit about Hummingbird?

Hummingbird is solely the name of my show. It is a metaphor of sorts for myself, or even a spirit animal, if you will. Hummingbirds are the smallest species of birds. It is supposed to be physiologically impossible for them to fly, and yet they still do. They can fly backwards, diagonally, and even upside down in the face of any obstacle. They are magical.

I am a small human at only 5’2” in height. The other attributes of a hummingbird- like their ability to fly even though it shouldn’t be possible, to their ability to shift and change their flight in the face of obstacles - I assimilate to my resiliency, optimism, and persistence through all of the struggles and hardships I have faced in my life. A lot of which could have been impossible to overcome, yet I did without a hardened heart still journeying on my own flight path toward “the impossible dream.”

What was the process of putting the setlist for this show like? What can viewers expect to see during the show?

The entire process has been about peeling back all the layers and expectations of everything that has been placed on me, both as a human being and artist, by the industry, society, other humans, and even myself. I had to break myself out of the proverbial box that I was placed in and that I then kept myself in for many years. I came to the city and into the industry at such a young impressionable age that most of my formative years were spent trying to fit into a mold or being told who I was or what I needed to be, at a time when being your true authentic self wasn’t fashionable. Luckily, we have evolved in our industry and society. Being “You” authentically, unapologetically, whole-heartedly, and vulnerably is a beautiful and cool thing.

With that, I am going to take this opportunity to sing everything I’ve wanted to sing for a long time or wouldn’t traditionally be able to. For me, as much as this is my own show, it isn’t about me. It’s about the people in the audience. My wish is to connect, have an exchange of energy, music, love and storytelling through music. There are a lot of showstoppers and 11 o’clock numbers, but they weren’t chosen to be “showy” or for gratuitous high notes’ sake. They are chosen because those songs are some of the greatest expressions of the human heart, experience, emotion, and humanity. I think as humans we all long to connect and to feel seen, heard and understood. For me, the most personal and powerful way that I can feel and express myself is through the use of my voice and music, and so I am taking full advantage of this moment and seizing the opportunity to do so.

I live by the saying “when in doubt, focus out” to get out of your own head and to focus on others in a positive way. So, I am very excited about it. Choosing a setlist for a debut show is so daunting as it feels so “big,” but when I kept searching within myself to find what I wanted to say, it came down to what would make my inner child happy and what would I wish to hear my favorite artists perform. My “Carnegie Hall Hit List.”

Who or what were some of your musical inspirations growing up?

The most important musical inspiration for me was certainly Judy Garland.

A small human herself - who faced many obstacles, never let it harden her heart and who expressed humanity so beautifully and vulnerably in her voice and interpretation of music. I truly am beyond inspired by her.

I also grew up listening to Meatloaf, rock, pop, and country music because of my Mom, who had said that I knew the words to Meatloaf’s “Bat Out of Hell” at age 2. I also grew up listening to classical music and showtunes because of my aunt and grandmother. Mario Lanza, Carousel, and Camelot were some of my favorites.

What's coming up next for you other than this show?

Just before the new year, I won the title of “The Contender,” which was an industry “Broadway Recording Session Contest” through Stage Door Network and Open Jar Studios. The prize is the opportunity to record music in a recording studio. So, I will begin working on recording and releasing my first EP!

I will also continue auditioning and working as an Actor and pursuing concert work.

Learn more about the artist at www.josephctownsend.com

Get tickets to the May 18 show at 54below.org/josephctownsend

