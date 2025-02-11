Interview: Expect to Be Inspired by Rashad McPherson's NEW WRITERS AT 54! Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below’s New Writers at 54! series continues on Tuesday, February 25 with an evening showcasing the work of musical theater songwriter Rashad McPherson. Tickets to the 9:30 pm show are available on 54 Below’s website.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel. The 2/25 evening featuring Rashad McPherson will invite you to “share in a songwriter’s journey” from “the mountaintops of accomplishment, achievement, and success” to “the valley lows of closed doors, difficult moments, and missed opportunities.” It will feature vocalists Ken Alston, Jr. (Three Mo’ Tenors national tour), Kyle Ramar Freeman (The Wiz, A Strange Loop, Once on This Island national tour), Cristina Raé (The Wiz), McPherson’s band, and supporting vocalists Tyneshia Hill, Chauncey Matthews, Alexis Tidwell and Candida Walker.

Read a conversation with McPherson about the show and his music.

How does it feel to be participating in this New Writers at 54 series?

It’s no secret that I love the 54 Below community. I’ve music directed around 20 performances there over the last few years: a residency for Ms. Jennifer Holliday, 54 Below’s Gospel Brunch series, and several concerts for some amazing musical theater and independent artists. So, it is an incredible honor to be featured in the New Writers’ series to share my own music.

What do you have planned for your show?

The date for my show couldn’t be more perfect. It’s the last week of Black History month, four days after Nina Simone’s birthday, and three days before my own birthday. We put together an evening of music that’s energetic, that's full of inspiration, that pays homage to Nina Simone and other brilliant Black artists and change-makers. I’ll be accompanied by an amazing squad of musicians and supporting vocalists. There will also be special appearances from some amazing Broadway artists: Grammy-nominated Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop, Titanique), Cristina Raé (The Wiz, America’s Got Talent), Ken Alston, Jr. (Watch Night), and more!

What have you been working on lately?

The last few months have been super productive for my art. I put out an EP titled “November Sessions: Live at Rockwood.” It includes a cover of one of my favorite tunes of all time: “Don’t Stop Believin’” (originally recorded by Journey). I’ve been performing. I’ve been music directing for some new musicals that are in production; teaching music, working with casts, and meeting some amazing artists. Next month I make my music directorial debut at the world famous Apollo Theater. In addition to performing and music directing, I’ve been working hard on my playwriting. I finished two plays last year, and I’m preparing for a workshop of one of my original plays this spring. This will be a first for me. It’s terrifying (in a good way) but also very exciting! [laughs]

Who do you think the ideal audience is for 54 Below show, or how would you pitch it to someone currently unfamiliar with your work?

I cut my teeth in the Black Baptist Church; singing, playing instruments, and producing music for worship services. Before I went to Berklee College for music, I learned how to produce and arrange music by observing some of the best. The music that I perform runs the gamut from soulful, to inspirational, to political. Ask anyone who’s been to one of my solo shows: you’re gonna dance a little bit, and leave feeling very inspired!

For tickets to see Rashad McPherson's show on February 25th, visit 54 Below's website.

