Interview: Ethan Carlson's NEW WRITERS AT 54! Show Is Full of Stars & Surprises

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel. On March 25 at 9:30 pm, you can join songwriter Ethan Carlson (Waitress) and many incredible Broadway guest artists in a night of bold, new, exciting, electric songs.

The material will range from musical theatre to pop, and feature material from Her Sound (full cast recording available wherever you stream music, featuring Jeanna de Waal, L Morgan Lee, Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and more), Goliath (demos streaming currently, featuring Ellis Gage and Ethan), Bermuda Triangle (two never before heard songs!) and brand new music from beyond musical theater.

The star-studded show features Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway (Miss Saigon, Baby, Anastasia), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables), Caitlin Doak, Morgan Keene (Disney’s Newsies national tour, Disney’s DCappella), Miranda Luze (Come From Away national tour), Jessie MacBeth,

Lizzie Maguire, Alisa Melendez (Almost Famous, Mamma Mia! national tour), Malia Monk, Kim Onah (The Notebook, & Juliet), Jake Pedersen (Parade, Wicked), Analise Rios (RENT 25th anniversary farewell tour), Isa Rodriguez, Benji Santiago (The Notebook), Jordan Tyson (Gypsy, The Notebook), Donté Wilder (RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse), and more stars to be announced!

Read a conversation below about the New Writers show and Ethan’s other exciting new projects.

How does it feel to be participating in this New Writers at 54 Below series?

It feels unbelievable! I am so, so thankful to Alexa Spiegel and everyone at 54 Below for having me. To have my work presented in such an iconic venue is a true privilege, and to be included in a series with so many extraordinary writers is an honor. I’m just thrilled to be a part of this amazing lineup!!

What do you have planned for your show?

Oooooh, well, I don’t want to give too many things away, because you need to come SEE IT LIVE, but… One highlight is the legendary Liz Callaway performing a brand-new song from my upcoming show Bermuda Triangle. I have no doubt this will be an iconic moment, because Liz turns everything she touches into gold.

There will also be seven premieres on March 25th, including three songs from my show Goliath, which I’ve been developing over the last year, as well as another new tune from Bermuda Triangle performed by truly one of the most talented people in this world, Jordan Tyson. I’ll also be sitting at the keys to perform some non-musical theater songs I’m really excited about!

In addition to these new works, I’ll be sharing nine other tunes from various projects, including Her Sound, and non-theater music. It’s going to be a very exciting evening, and we have SO many STARS joining us on that stage. And did I mention there is also a full band led by Broadway MD Jason Wetzel?! I have so many other exciting things planned, that you will just have to see for yourself on the 25th!

What have you been working on lately?

I’m fortunate enough to be working on many projects at the moment, but right now I’m particularly focused on two shows. The first is Bermuda Triangle, a dark comedy I’m writing with the brilliant book writer genius that is Cassidy Layton. The show follows Alex, who’s stuck in Florida caring for her grandmother, Joy. As Alex dives into Joy’s diaries, she uncovers that Joy isn’t simply forgetful—she’s reliving her past in vivid detail. Together, they wreak havoc in the past, confront deep family secrets, and face the truth about their fractured families and what lies ahead.

I’m also working on Goliath with Cassidy, a show that explores Andrew, a young man sent to gay conversion therapy camp. It’s a story about embracing your true identity, fighting for good in the wake of hopelessness, and the complicated nature of justice and salvation. After our 29-Hour Reading last December, thanks to Actor Therapy New Works, we’ve been refining the show and are looking forward to another workshop soon. I’m also excited to release more music from Goliath this year—two songs, “In Glitter” and “Defect,” are already available wherever you stream music!

Who do you think the ideal audience is for your 54 Below show, or how would you pitch it to someone unfamiliar with your work?

Honestly, this show is for everyone! One of my favorite parts of being a writer is getting to work with incredible artists, and I am so lucky with the cast of this show, as they have some of the most unique and vibrant talent I’ve ever seen. And whether you’re into comedy, drama, harmonies, high belting, low yumminess, more intimate story-driven tunes, or non-musical theatre music: there’s something in this show for you.

My writing is influenced by a mix of artists like Regina Spektor, Jonathan Larson, Joni Mitchell, Ryan Scott Oliver, Stevie Nicks, ABBA, Fiona Apple, among others. If you love music, fierce performances, and a night full of energy and heart, this is the show for you!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Yes! Use code CARLSON5 for $5 off your ticket! And if you don’t live in the Tri-State area, we are also live-streaming the evening. Also, don’t forget to check out the full concept album of my show Her Sound, available wherever you stream music. The album features Krysta Rodriguez, Jeanna de Waal, Alysha Umphress, Krystina Alabado, L Morgan Lee, and many more phenomenal artists. If you’re short on time, I’d highly recommend checking out the tracks “Genesis,” “UTDPT,” “The Shulamite Girl,” “SAUL,” and “Sodom & Gomorrah” before the concert!

Learn more about Ethan Carlson online at www.theethancarlson.com

Tickets to see Ethan’s show at 54 Below on March 25th are available here.

