Interview: Classical-Crossover Tenor Anthony Nunziata Returns to Café Carlyle

Dubbed “America’s new romantic singing sensation,” classical-crossover tenor Anthony Nunziata is back at the legendary Café Carlyle in New York City on Friday February 28 and Saturday March 1, following his sold-out debut show there. (You can find tickets and more information on the Carlyle’s website.) The Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based singer, songwriter, actor and entertainer brings his soulful voice to classic jazz, pop standards, Italian arias and his timeless original music. He has performed as a headline soloist for over two dozen symphony orchestras around the world, including co-headlining Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra.

The classically trained singer is hailed by Broadway World as “an explosion of love and entertainment.” The way Nunziata feels, “I’m in the business of making people feel good, making people happy, moving people in some way. We all are on this life’s journey in search of that feeling of being moved, to feel alive. If I can have a small part in moving you in some way during my live concerts or through my music, this is the greatest gift I can give. To make people laugh, cry, feel something — there’s nothing like it.”

We spoke about Nunziata’s upcoming show and what’s coming up next for him.

How do you feel about your upcoming show at Café Carlyle?

I’m beyond excited to return to Café Carlyle. There’s something magical about that room—the history, the intimacy, the way the audience is right there with you, experiencing every lyric in such a personal way. It’s one of those places where you don’t just perform—you connect. This new show feels like a true reflection of where I am right now, both musically and personally, and I can’t wait to share it.

How would you describe your original music for anyone who's not familiar with your work?

I hope my original music offers a conversational style in storytelling with memorable melodies. It’s a mix of soul, folk, jazz, and pop, always rooted in emotion and authenticity. Whether it’s a song about love, hope, or finding strength through life’s challenges, my goal is to make people feel something—to bring them into the story and let the music take them somewhere meaningful.

What first led you to combining Italian arias, pop and jazz standards, and your own original songs together in one concert? Why do you think they go together so well?

It all comes down to storytelling. Whether it’s an Italian aria, a jazz standard, or one of my own songs, they all have a deep emotional core. I grew up listening to everything from Pavarotti to Sinatra to Billy Joel, and I’ve always felt that great music transcends genre. I love taking the audience on a journey—one moment you’re swept up in the romance of an Italian classic, the next you’re hearing an original song that perhaps speaks to something we all feel. It’s about honoring the past while bringing something fresh and personal to the mix. And, as always, I tap into my years studying improv to have some off-the-cuff fun with the audience.

What’s coming up next for you after these two Café Carlyle shows?

I’ve got some exciting things on the horizon! My Spring and Summer 2025 tour will take me all across the country—Florida, Maryland, Palm Springs, Indiana, Nashville, and more. I’m also working on new music, with a brand-new album of original songs set to be released in May 2025. I’ll be showcasing a few of those songs at my Carlyle concerts. Beyond that, I’m thrilled to be working on a new Christmas album of original music, as well as another full album of originals in a more intimate, acoustic style. So, a lot of music, a lot of storytelling, and hopefully, a lot of fun and meaningful moments with audiences along the way.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Just how grateful I am to do what I love and share it with people. Every time I step on stage, it’s about creating an experience that lifts people up, makes them laugh, brings them to tears—in the best way—and reminds us all of the power of music. I can’t wait to see everyone at Café Carlyle and beyond.

Learn more about Anthony Nunziata on his website.

Tickets to see Anthony Nunziata’s February 28 and March 1 show are available on the Café Carlyle’s website.

