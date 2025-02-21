Interview: Antonique Smith's New Single Offers Powerful Climate Change Message

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and activist Antonique Smith (known for her role as Faith Evans in the iconic film Notorious and from her standout performance as Mimi in Rent on Broadway) is kicking off 2025 with the release of a reimagined version of her powerful anthem, "Love Song to the Earth." Originally released in 2015, the song featured vocals from global superstars like Sir Paul McCartney, Sean Paul, Jon Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, and Natasha Bedingfield. This heartfelt track remains a testament to Antonique’s deep commitment to climate change activism, and her stirring vocal performance strengthens the song's original message: raising awareness about the urgent global challenges facing our planet.

The re-release of Love Song to the Earth also aligns with Antonique’s nonprofit, Climate Revival, which mobilizes communities of faith and people of color through the power of storytelling, art, and culture to fight climate change and promote environmental solutions.

Produced by Toby Gad (Beyoncé, John Legend, Demi Lovato) and written by Grammy-winning songwriters Natasha Bedingfield and John Shanks (Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban), "Love Song To The Earth" will be available across all streaming platforms on Friday, February 21st. You can listen here.

We spoke with Antonique about climate activism, music, and more.

How do you feel about the upcoming release of your re-imagined "Love Song to the Earth"?

I'm so excited about it!!! And so hopeful!! This song is very important and needed right now. In a world that is so unbelievably divided, I'm praying this song can bring us together around something we can agree on. I pray it reminds us to love!!! I pray it gives us hope and comfort during this scary time. We are the earth! In the words of MJ and Lionel Richie, "we are the world!" Loving this beautiful earth is loving the people on it. Keeping the earth safe is keeping us safe. I can't think of anything more important than that!

What do you think is the most important thing people need to know about climate change and global warming?

First, I'd say, people need to know we are in a climate crisis!! We need massive action. Due to the crazy weather reports, we're hearing the term climate change a lot more. But I think the most important thing that folks are not being told is that pollution from the fossil fuel industry (big oil) is the biggest cause of climate change. These power plants and petrochemical factories in neighborhoods of color and poor communities are knowingly giving the residents cancer and asthma. There's cancer clusters around the country, the most egregious being Cancer Alley in Louisiana. They have over 200 petrochemical factories within 85 miles between New Orleans and Baton Rouge and they have a 95% cancer rate. People are dying. One of the things that brought me into the movement over 10 years ago was learning about the cancer cluster I lived in in New Jersey! Everyone knows that smelly power plant on the Turnpike.

And these corporations, after making a trillion dollars a year, also get 20 billion dollars in tax breaks and subsidies.... while communities suffer and people struggle to pay their bills. Why are our hard-earned dollars going to the pockets of billionaires who are causing us harm?

It's bad enough that this pollution is creating dirty air and dirty water, but it's also this same pollution that's causing the climate to change and all the superstorms and hurricanes like Helene that washed away Ashville, N.C. last year, the wildfires like the one that devastated my second home Los Angeles, the heatwaves, the droughts, etc. will continue to get worse until we come together and make change!

What inspired you to found your nonprofit Climate Revival?

I'd been what I call an "artivist" in the climate movement for 10 years and I was frustrated by seeing things getting so much worse. So, I went to my amazing bro Rev. Yearwood (who was recently named one of Forbes 50 Top Sustainability Leaders) and we brainstormed on what was missing in the movement. We were inspired by MLK organizing the civil rights movement in churches and felt like people of faith and people of color were not being reached the way they needed to be. That's what birthed Climate Revival. We're informing and inspiring climate and environmental justice action using music and storytelling. We're in a new civil rights movement, fighting for the right to clean air, clean water and existence.

What other projects have you been working on lately?

I had a fun cameo in Julia Stiles directorial debut called Wish You Were Here. She's such a sweetheart and so talented. The movie came out last month.

I have a couple of films in development. Hoping to shoot one this year.

Starting March 9th in Houston, I'm going on another tour with Climate Revival coming to a city near you.

And stay tuned for some exciting Earth Day/Earth Month festivities in NYC!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Being back on Broadway has been something on my heart to do soon. Excited to do that when the right role comes along.

Follow Antonique Smith on Instagram here to learn more about her work.

Listen to "Love Song To The Earth" here

