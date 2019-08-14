IN THE WORKS Comes to the Duplex Cabaret Theatre August 18th

Honeck-Moss Productions is presenting "In The Works." This exciting series was conceived as an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.

In The Works is presented on the 3rd Sunday of the month and features three composers or composer teams, each presenting about 20 minutes of new material.

This month Sunday Aug 18th at 9:30pm features the works of composers: Sophie Oberfield & Joanna Burns, Spencer Robelen, and Melisa Tien & Matt Frey. Hosted by:Thomas Honeck. Performances for this event are by: Karl Josef Co, Fernanda Douglas, Katie Emerson, Kent Kim, Melanie Long, Esteban Suero and Zach Wobensmith

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. There is a two beverage minimum.

$5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers are available. Use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works0818. $10 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre*. $15 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre*





