Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tributes MARVEL'S AVENGERS ENDGAME

The Avengers. Earth's Mightiest Heroes. But half of them are gone, erased from existence, but don't worry, Cherry Pitz has an idea to bring them back, with her new super identity "The Pink Widow." All she needs to figure out is how to get super powers and then she will save the universe.

Hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad with performances by Brief Sweat, Jennifer Kovacs, Kittyhawk Boone, Minnie d'Moocha, Topher Bousquet & Venatrix and a special appearance by Rory Scholl! With Candy Apples warming up the crowd and Bimini Cricket keeping everything neat and tidy.

The Avengers is a multi-Billion dollar movie franchise and comic book series that has been running for nearly six decades and the perfect material for a Hotsy Totsy Burlesque tribute!

Eleven years ago, Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark partnered up to produce Hotsy Totsy Burlesque and it's been a fabulous ride! We play to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy often declaring after each performance, "That was best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 11th year looking forward to the rhinestones, glitter and mayhem the next 10 years shall bring!

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and He Who Should Not Be Named! The ladies promise you beautiful, clothing-averse women, lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and flying underpants. So join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

Oh.... and they may also be celebrating Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's co-producer Joe the Shark's birthday. If he survived the snap!





