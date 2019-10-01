Hilary Ann Feldman Presents New Show BLESSINGS: LIVING ON ELEPHANT TIME

On Sunday October 27, acclaimed Chicago Cabaret Artist, Hilary Ann Feldman presents a special, multi-media cabaret show to benefit Boon Lott's Elephant Sanctuary (BLES) in central Thailand.

BLES is passionately devoted to creating a safe and natural home for rescued Thai elephants, allowing them to interact freely within 750+ acres of forest land. Feldman was so inspired by her time at BLES that she has taken up their cause in the way she does best, through songs, stories, and beautiful images.

Journey with Hilary and three magnificent Thai elephants as they move from a life of slavery to one of true sanctuary. Witness as they rediscover their wild selves, form a truly special family unit, and learn to be elephants again. Learn the secrets to life these magical creatures have always known. And discover a place where animals are the teachers and love is love is love.

Skokie Theatre

7924 N. Lincoln Ave. in Skokie, IL

Tickets $25

All proceeds benefit Boon Lott's Elephant Sanctuary.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You