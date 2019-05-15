Haitian World Music Artist Malou Beauvoir Announced At Birdland NYC May 21

With her new release, Spiritwalker, Haitian-American singer-songwriter Malou Beauvoir communes with the spiritual traditions of her island heritage. A celebration of the Vaudou spirits that embody and enrich the culture of Haiti and a conveyance of their message of peace and awakening to the world at large, Beauvoir's new sound brings together Haitian Folk with Soul, R&B, Dance and Jazz to create a uniquely compelling blend of traditional and contemporary locution.

Spiritwalker is also a call to rise up against the forces polarizing and dividing us and to awaken to our spiritual heritage, drawing from its guidance and inspiration. Born in Chicago to Haitian parents and raised in New York, Beauvoir is a highly emotive singer-songwriter and actor whose music is a unique amalgamation of multi-cultural influences and experiences.

Spiritwalker re-imagines treasured folk songs written for the Vaudou deities, the poignancy and soulfulness of Beauvoir's vocals conveying deep affinity and veneration. This new recording also presents original compositions inspired by contemporary social & political issues, and by the ancient spirits of Haiti, whispering in Malou's ear since childhood. Beauvoir's is a bold, beautiful and important voice, not only in her invocation of Vaudou tradition, but in fostering a new kind of spirituality and social responsibility stemming from our roots, wherever they may lie.

More about Malou Beauvoir:Malou has played venues around the world - from Dubai to Rio, Beirut, London, New York and Paris. She currently splits her time between Brussels, New York and Haiti, continuing to travel and be a messenger for uplifting social causes. Beauvoir's diverse recording career ranges from a featured Universal Music (France) artist to collaborations with dance, jazz, film, contemporary pop and house music artists. Her love of the beauty and freedom inherent in singing jazz has informed her art, her vocal prowess and her unique affinity for communicating directly and emotionally with every audience.

