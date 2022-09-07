Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HERE'S TO YOU, TAYLOR SWIFT is Coming To The Union Theatre This Month

Here's To You, Taylor Swift plays at the Union Theatre on Sunday 25th September 2022 at 5pm (doors at 4:30pm).

Sep. 07, 2022  

Following a sold-out show 'Sad Girl Summer: A Pop Cabaret', Sad Girl Shows brings you an evening in celebration of the work of Taylor Swift.

Love Musicals? Love Taylor Swift but can't wait for blondie to drop the next tour dates?

This one is for you!

Sad Girl Shows are bringing you an evening of incredible musical theatre vocalists singing as many Taylor hits as they can fit into a 1 hour 45 minute show.

With West End Performers, Indie Artists and London's emerging talent, you are in for a real treat. From Love Story to Shake it off, Hey Stephen to Betty, all your Swiftie needs will be fulfilled with Taylor Swift songs (Taylor's Version) (Musical Theatre Version).

A ticket to Tay and you don't have to clock in any air miles!

Tickets are available now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195392®id=13&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Funiontheatre.biz%2Fshow%2Fheres-to-you-taylor-swift%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


