Grammy Award Winner Victory Boyd to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in October

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present a special show from Grammy Award-winning soul and gospel artist Victory Boyd on Tuesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM. In an evening of great music by one of the top up-and-coming voices of today, Victory performs everything from solo acoustic to rock to gospel. Tickets are $30-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Victory Boyd, who hails originally from Detroit, is an artist, entrepreneur, and advocate. After being personally signed by Jay-Z in 2016, Victory released her debut EP It's a New Dawn, featuring her soul-stirring rendition of Nina Simone's classic "Feeling Good," in addition to her original songs. The project premiered in over 8,000 Starbucks locations worldwide, leading to her 2018 debut album The Broken Instrument. Victory's talent as a singer-songwriter and performer quickly became popular in the music industry as she continued to demonstrate rare capabilities of captivating audiences with her classic sultry voice, thought-provoking lyrics, and unconventional guitar skills.

After Victory was discovered by Kanye West in 2019, she was invited to be a writer on Kanye's Grammy Award-winning album Jesus is King and went on to become the primary lyricist for hit songs "Closed on Sunday" and "God Is." Victory went on to win her first Grammy as a songwriter with Kanye and that same year she crafted the theme song for Russell Stover the Chocolate Company and their first commercial campaign in 20 years. Victory began writing her sophomore album Glory Hour in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Friday, October 7 at 7:00 PM (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

EDEN ESPINOSA

Eden Espinosa offers an intimate evening of music and story as she reflects on her roots and offers a glimpse of what's to come. Espinosa is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Other credits include originating the title character in Brooklyn the Musical, Flora in Flora the Red Menace, and Maureen in the closing company of Rent on Broadway. Eden is fresh off the Broadway National Touring production of Falsettos, in which she played Trina. Eden has also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of Rain at the Old Globe Theatre. Most recently she originated the role of Tamara de Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka , directed by Rachel Chavkin. Her television appearances include shows such as "Law and Order," "Ugly Betty," and "Elementary." Voiceover credits include Cassandra in the Disney Channel's "Tangled: The Series," "Robot Chicken," "MAD TV," "Elena of Avalor," and "Titan Maximum." Eden released her debut album, Look Around, in 2012.



Saturday, October 8 at 7:00 PM

DEAN FRIEDMAN

Jersey-born and New York-based, recording artist Dean Friedman is best known for his top-20, pop-hit classic "Ariel," #1 requested song on WNEW-FM and the ultimate suburban ode to a pot-smoking, vegetarian, Jewish girl in a peasant blouse, who lives "way on the other side of the Hudson, deep in the bosom of suburbia." Other hits include his chart-topping hit "McDonald's Girl," covered by Barenaked Ladies, as well as soundtrack work for TV and film, including "A Million Matzoh Balls" from the critically acclaimed cult film, Lemon. Friedman's latest album American Lullaby has received rave reviews as a prescient, poignant and powerful documentation of our present day turmoil, delivering compelling story-songs filled with a powerful mix of poetic insight and wry humor.

Monday, October 24 at 7:00 PM

MICHAEL SOBIE - "Michael Sings Elton!"

featuring JULIA MURNEY

This evening celebrating Elton John's songbook, from B-sides to his greatest hits, is performed by Michael Sobie with special guest Julia Murney. Sobie has toured the US and world as a pianist and conductor for the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Wicked, and Altar Boyz. He's also worked extensively on TV and films such as A Wrinkle in Time (Disney), Marriage Story (Netflix), "Grace & Frankie" (Netflix), and "Why Women Kill" (CBS). He lives in Los Angeles where he works as a music director, composer, and pianist.

Thursday, October 20 through Monday, October 31

IT: A Musical Parody

Featuring a selection of pop and rock favorites, IT: A Musical Parody stars Garrett Clayton (NBC-TV's Hairspray Live!, "The Fosters"). IT: A Musical Parody follows the haunting plot line in Derry, Maine where seven young outcasts confront their worst nightmare - a shapeshifting evil that emerges from the sewer to prey on children and disguises itself as a clown, known as Pennywise. Taking place over a horrifying summer, the group must band together to overcome their fears and battle the infamous, monstrous demonic evil. This rendition takes inspiration from both the original 1990 classic film and the 2017 re-make, as well as the novel that started it all, ensuring an epically frightful experience. When the piece debuted on the west coast in 2019, the show won six Los Angeles Ovation Awards, including "Best Production of a Musical," "Best Book" and "Best Direction."

Tuesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

SAMANTHA PAULY

Samantha Pauly is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's SIX the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Samantha will sing everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.



Thursday, November 3 at 7:00 PM

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS - "Harmony Through History"

America loved the swinging sounds of female close-harmony even before the Andrews Sisters hit the airwaves with "Bei Mir bist du Schoen" in 1937. But audiences will hear those great vintage songs with fresh ears when America's Sweethearts takes the stage in their vibrant, time-honored show. These New York City-based ladies have performed across the USA in iconic spaces honoring our veterans, as well as large theaters and intimate cabaret venues as they celebrate history through harmony.

Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 PM

THE BOY BAND PROJECT -"BOY BAND BRUNCH"

The award-winning phenomenon Boy Band Brunch is back and delivered with its own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. They re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. For three consecutive years, The Boy Band Project has won Broadway World Cabaret Awards. They've opened for pop star Todrick Hall on his 2019 "Haus Party Tour," were featured alongside The Backstreet Boys on "Good Morning America," and have appeared on NY1 and WNBC TV. They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, Rehoboth Beach, The Green Room 42, Iridium NYC, Celebrity Cruise Line, Atlantis Events and have toured popular venues all over the country.

Friday, November 18 at 7:00 PM

COLETTE MICHAAN

In a joyous celebration of life, the band plays traditional Cuban music with cross-cultural world fusion and Latin jazz influences. Colette is a New York City-based flutist, bandleader, and producer. A first generation American, New Yorker of Egyptian-Syrian heritage, her ancestry and extensive travels, as well as growing up in NYC have informed and contributed to her cross-cultural influences. Since the late 1970's, Colette's been performing locally and internationally. She's produced four albums as a bandleader. Her intention is to inspire, to move people to feel, to reflect, to come together and celebrate life. The show features Colette Michaan on flute, Manual Valera on piano, Jorge Bringas on bass, and Ismel Wignall on percussion.

Monday, November 21 at 7:00 PM

BARBRA AND LIZA LIVE!

Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) joins forces with Rick Skye (Slice O' Minnelli) for an evening celebrating these two icons.

Friday, December 2 at 7:00 PM

LIZZIE THOMAS

Celebrate the magic of the season with NYC vocalist Lizzie Thomas and her swinging Jazz Band. Get into the spirit as Lizzie reimagines the sounds of Christmas & holiday classics found on her Santa Baby album with many fun surprises along the way. Thomas has made a name for herself as a swinging, sultry jazz singer with a beautiful stage presence. Her phrasing is effortless and naturally swings. She captivates her audience by going straight to the heart of the lyric.Her latest release, New Sounds From the Jazz Age, recorded in a "live" setting, is a uniquely beautiful and provocative new sound on the songbook classics we know and love. The album celebrates Ms. Thomas' ability to vocalize on racing tempos, effortlessly pivot between styles and key changes, and dig deep into the rich complexities of Ellington, Porter, and Gershwin. The album features Russell Malone on guitar, John Colianni on piano, Jay Leonhart on bass, Felix Peikli on clarinet, and Bernard Linnette on drums.

Friday, December 2 at 9:30 PM

LANCE LOPEZ

Lance Lopez has scaled to the top of the mountain of blues rock guitar heavyweights. His impassioned vocals and smoky, soulful tenor deliver every song with a no-holds-barred approach to honesty and truth. On the path to securing his place in a long line of great Texas bluesmen, Lopez began his professional career at the age of 14, playing the bars and clubs around New Orleans and along the Gulf Coast. Soul legend Johnny Taylor hired Lance to join his band, quickly building his reputation as an up-and-coming blues phenom. Lance celebrated his 18th year by becoming Lucky Peterson's band leader, which led to his joining the Buddy Miles Express. Lopez has performed and toured with legendary icons such as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, Whitesnake, Def Leppard, and Johnny Winter. Now based in Nashville, Lopez currently tours with a power trio of four-piece band and has just completed a new album on Cleopatra Records, set to be released in 2023.

Saturday December 17 and Sunday, December 18 (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

THE SKIVVIES - "Sleigh My Name"

The Skivvies will ring in the holidays with their sizzling holiday show, "Sleigh My Name," celebrating the release of their album of the same name. Special guests to be announced.