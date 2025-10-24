Gracie McGraw Returns to Joe’s Pub With WHERE I’M AT RIGHT NOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gracie McGraw will return to Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater with her latest solo concert, Where I’m At Right Now, on Monday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m.

“Where I’m At Right Now is an amalgamation of different songs with different themes, a reflection of what my head feels like these days,” says McGraw. Joined by musical director Jacob Yates (Wicked, Hadestown, Cabaret), McGraw will offer audiences an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and reflection.

McGraw recently made her Off-Broadway debut in The New Group’s production of Babe opposite Marissa Tomei and Arliss Howard. She will also appear in the upcoming PBS concert special The Great War and The Great Gatsby, premiering Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, 2025, as part of the American History Unbound series.

Where I’m At Right Now will be presented at Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater, located at 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th Street and Astor Place) in New York City. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling (212) 967-7555 or visiting joespub.com. The Public Theater box office is open daily from 2:00 p.m., and there is a two-drink minimum per person per show.