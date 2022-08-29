Gracie Lee Brown and Thomas Hodges Bring Ten Years of Performing Together to Don't Tell Mama NYC With SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE

A light-hearted, gut-punching, mournful dissection of singlehood, love, romance, loss, and maybe most importantly: an indomitable desire for Gavin Creel. But, every Say Goodnight, Gracie is different. There's a wonderful rotation of musicians including bassists, vocalists, saxophonists, and my personal favorite: a very nervous dad, playing the Ukulele.

However, just two people make Say Goodnight, Gracie what it is: the titular Gracie Lee Brown, of course, but also the impossibly charismatic Thomas Hodges (composer, pianist, vocalist, and provider of commentary). Not just an accompanist, Hodges presents a vast breadth of original works at every Say Goodnight, Gracie: pieces new and old, experimental and tested. The charm of the cabaret is not just the joy of surprise at whatever new bit, song, parody, poem, or anecdote these two have cooked up but the resolute promise that at its foundation the only unchanging element is the unshakable talent of both Gracie and Thomas.

The event is on September 17th, 2022.

An added treat is the collaboration of Tanya Moberly, an experienced and celebrated director, who will direct the cabaret. Tanya and Gracie had met at Don't Tell Mama in 2017 when Gracie was a finalist in Don't Tell Mama's "Mama's Next Big Act", fatefully judged by Tanya.

Perhaps the most beautiful aspect of Say Goodnight, Gracie happens in the abstract: before, during, and after the show itself. A collection of artists and admirers, assembling to witness, support, sing, laugh, cry, and wash themselves of the sins of their New York City day, bathed in pure fun. You never know what you're going to get on stage: a collection of Actor's Access monologues interspersed with a cover of Abba's Money, Money, Money; a teary-eyed original piece based on the nostalgic and unforgettable feeling of a grandmother's baking; or a tongue-in-cheek abridged parody of Hamilton featuring sea creatures instead of revolutionary politicians. What you are going to get is heartfelt performance after heartfelt performance, culminating in a night of revelry with artists who are desperately, manically, spreading every ounce of joy that they possibly can.

Say Goodnight, Gracie at Don't Tell Mama (343 W 46th Street NY, NY 10036) Saturday September 17th 5pm. Doors open at 4:15pm. Reservations at www.donttellmamanyc.com $20 cover with $20 minimum per person.

Grace Lee BROWN is an NYC based actor, singer, and artist originally from San Diego, CA. Gracie has performed her ever-evolving one woman show "Say Goodnight, Gracie" at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, The Bitter End, and also The Krane Theatre. In 2017 she was a winner of the musical improv competition The Cabaret Showdown and also one of the top 5 contestants of Mama's Next Big Act at Don't Tell Mama. She also has been playing the reoccurring role of Professor Melody Treblemaker in the past 3 seasons of The Little Orchestra Society. Other regional credits include: Mrs. Fezziwig/Christmas Present (A Christmas Carol, Titan Theatre Company), Bus (Both Your Houses, Asolo Repertory Theatre), Helena (Midsummer Nights Dream, Pensacola Shakespeare), Mazeppa (Gypsy), Arsinoé (School for Lies), Lane (Clean House), Ismene (Antigone). Proud graduate of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. To find out more about Gracie check out www.gracieleebrown.com or follow her on Instagram @saygoodnightgracielee to keep up with future show dates and her original artwork!

Thomas Hodges (MUSICAL DIRECTOR) is a composer, music director, teacher, and amateur baker living in New York City. He received the 2018 Arch and Bruce Brown Foundation Grant and The Anna Sosenko Assist Grant for his musical Sonata 1962, which was the recipient of the 2018 New York Musical Festival Award for "Outstanding Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations" and a semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill Center. His score for Dear Harvey (Playscripts Inc.) with more than fifty productions internationally earned him a commendation from the City of San Diego, an award from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, and has been translated into three languages. His song cycle The Things We Never Say won "Outstanding Score" at the 2015 San Diego Fringe Festival. Commissions include The Harvey Milk Foundation, Diversionary Theatre, and Borough of Manhattan Community College. His musical in development No Danger of Winning was a semi-finalist for the MAP fund. His musical Underground was part of the 2019 NYMF Reading Series. He's performed across the country including The Kennedy Center, California Center for the Arts, and 54 Below.

Tanya Moberly (DIRECTOR) Tanya is a 2019 Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Director. Dan Ruth (A LIFE BEHIND BARS - 2018 Bistro Award Winner for Solo Play, 2018 MAC Award for Spoken Word) Amy Beth Williams (CARRIED AWAY - 2018 Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Theme Show / A THOUSAND BEAUTIFUL THINGS - 2022 MAC Award for Female Vocalist) Marnie Klar (Marnie Klar SINGS BOBBIE GENTRY - 2019 Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Theme Show) Rian Keating (TIME STAMPS - LIFE FRAGMENTS IN STORY & SONG - 2022 MAC Award for Special Production), Lisa Viggiano (Lisa Viggiano SINGS BRUCE ON CHRISTOPHER - 2019 Bistro Award Winner for Vocalist / FROM LADY DAY TO THE BOSS - 2020 MAC Award for Female Vocalist) Stephanie Trudeau (BECOMING CHAVELA - 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Theme Show) www.tanyamoberly.com