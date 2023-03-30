Gil Gutierrez Trio to Return to Birdland Theater in May

See the gifted Gil Gutiérrez Trio returning to the legendary Birdland Theater Friday, May 19th - Sunday, May 20th with two sets on Sunday, May 21 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Internationally renowned virtuoso guitarist and composer Gil Gutiérrez accompanied by David Rodriguez (Bass) and Robert Stern (violin).



A virtuoso with the nylon string guitar and tres since are 14, Gil Gutiérrez has performed at the Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute of the Mexican Embassy in Washington D.C., and at Carnegie Hall accompanied by the New York Pops with Doc Severinsen. Gil tours internationally with guest artists including Arturo Sandoval, Ana Gabriel, Ricardo Arjona, Francisco Céspedes and Pedro Guerrail. He was featured with Doc in 2022 on PBS American Masters series.



Violinist Bob Stern has been a featured artist with classical and pop artists including Jerry Miller (Moby Grape), Charlie Prichard, and Laura Branigan, among others. Bassist Dave Rodriguez is a Grammy and Emmy nominated producer and performer at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to the Apollo Theater. He has worked with artists ranging from Max Roach to Tito Puente to the Rochester Philharmonic and is currently the Executive Producer at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) In Newark, NJ.



Gil Gutiérrez is a virtuoso that has mastered the nylon string guitar. He is known throughout the music industry as one of Mexico's finest musicians with an unimaginable artistry in merging classical, jazz, and flamenco. Gutiérrez is revered among fellow musicians and attract many celebrities to his performances, many of which have spontaneously jumped on stage joining his jam session. One does not know who might show up when Gil performs; previous sightings include Bonnie Raitt, Meryl Streep, and Doc Severinsen.



Gil Gutiérrez was recently featured on PBS American Masters "Never Too Late" focusing on the career of Doc Severinson. Gutiérrez served as Doc's music Director of the San Miguel Five for more than a decade. Famed Trumpeter, Doc Severinsen introduced Gutiérrez to American audiences as Gutiérrez performed in more than 60 concerts as part of San Miguel Five, a group led by Severinsen following his post on the "Tonight Show." The ensemble appeared at The Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute of the Mexican Embassy in Washington D.C., New York City's Carnegie Hall accompanied by the New York Pops.



Gil Gutiérrez has established an avid following throughout Latin America, America, and Spain with his classically trained mastery of jazz, flamenco, and son Cubano. Gutiérrez superstar collaborations include superstars Ana Gabriel, Francisco Céspedes, Arturo Sandoval and many others.



Joining Gutiérrez on stage at the legendary Birdland is New Jersey's Dave Rodriguez (upright bass), a Grammy and Emmy nominated producer and performer. Rodriguez performs at venues from Carnegie Hall to the Apollo Theater. He's worked with artists ranging from Max Roach to Tito Puente to the Rochester Philharmonic. He is currently the Executive Producer at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) In Newark, NJ.



Violinist Bob Stern performed with classical and pop artists, including Jerry Miller (Moby Grape), Charlie Prichard, and Laura Branigan.



Don't miss this astounding show with the Gil Gutiérrez Trio at the legendary Birdland Theater on June 3rd - 5th with two sets each evening at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 Be sure to reserve tickets Now to see the Gil Gutiérrez Trio at Birdlandjazz.com.



Gil Gutiérrez - Guitar



Robert Stern - Violin



David Rodriguez - Bass





About: Gil Gutiérrez:

At age fourteen he began playing classical guitar in restaurants in Oaxaca and caught the attention of German born guitarist Wolfgang "Lobo" Fink of Willie & Lobo. At 17, he teamed up with Fink to play venues in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. When Fink returned to Germany, Gutiérrez went to Mexico City to study jazz earning money by playing his guitar on city buses The guitarist has played in South America and Spain with Ana Gabriel, Ricardo Arjona, Francisco Cespedes, and Pedro Guerra. A virtuoso with the nylon string guitar and tres, Gutiérrez has performed at the Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute of the Mexican Embassy in Washington D.C.[ and to a crowd of 10,000 people at Millennium Park, Chicago Gutierrez is recognized for his unique ability to connect with the audience [8]and channeling a bit of the local energy into each performance.



Gutiérrez talent was discovered by Doc Severinsen, who heard him play at a restaurant in San Miguel de Allende. Severinsen led the NBC Orchestra for twenty years on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show. They recorded their first album together in 2007 called En Mi Corazon. Gutierrez is the band leader founder and musical director of the group the San Miguel 5 and they have performed with symphony orchestras across the United States. Other musicians of the San Miguel 5 include Grammy winning violinist Charlie Bisharat, Cuban percussionist Jimmy Branly and bass player Kevin Thomas. In 2011 Gil Gutiérrez and Doc Severinsen played at New York City's Carnegie Hall accompanied by the New York under the direction of conductor Steven Reineke.



Gutiérrez has performed as a soloist with the Minnesota Symphony, Florida Symphony and with the Doc Severinsen Big Band Tour in Dallas, Texas.] In 2013 he was the featured artist and directed the ensemble at the Calaca Festival honoring Chavela Vargas in San Miguel de Allende. Constantly pushing boundaries as a musical director, he brings together new combinations of musicians and musical styles. These include opera, jazz, cantaor flamenco, Cuban and Mexican styles to create performances considered the cultural vanguard. Among his works are performances of his original compositions with the New York Choral Society and scoring of several films including El Cochero, El Alcazar de Chapultepec and Una Causa Noble Gutiérrez composed and performed the soundtrack for the documentary film Lost and Found in Mexico. In 2013 Gutierrez was featured in the National Geographic Traveler Documentary The Granny Diaries. He was a special guest soloist with Arturo Sandoval in the Mexico City Palace of Fine Arts.