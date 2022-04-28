Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Felipe Galganni Is Back With THE RISE OF XANA DUME

Xana DuMe will be centerstage singing and tap dancing her way into your hearts as she tickles you with her outrageous style and glamour and her tart-tongued storytelling.

Apr. 28, 2022  

While most people spent their time during the COVID lockdown bingeing TV series, learning to make sourdough, or teaching themselves to knit, renowned tap dancer and teacher, Felipe Galganni (2022 Bistro Award Winner for Original Jazz Presentation) developed an entirely new creation - a Brazilian song and dance queen who sprang full blown from his love of the Olivia Newton John classic, Xanadu. He will introduce her to the world in The Rise of Xana DuMe along with her sisters and muses Gisele Bundchen, Carmen Miranda, Ann Miller, and Maria Montez in an evening of wildly entertaining music and terpsichore.

Xana DuMe will be centerstage singing and tap dancing her way into your hearts as she tickles you with her outrageous style and glamour and her tart-tongued storytelling. Calling on music director Diana Lawrence, and Bistro Award winning director Gerry Geddes to assist her, Xana DuMe will delight you in her performance at the Triad Theater, on Monday, May 9 at 7pm!

Both in person and streaming tickets available!

*photo by Lady Deryn, art by Zahif Corkidi

