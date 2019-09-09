Feinstein's/54 Below Presents Kelsey Warren In BLACK EMOJI: THE INFLUENCES

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Kelsey Warren in "Blak Emoji: The Influences" on Friday, October 25th. This solo show is an intimate genre-hopping trip through the music that has shaped Kelsey as an artist. He shares stories of his wildly diverse musical experiences such as performing with tenor Jose Carreras and opening for alt-rock legends Primus in the same week. With keyboards and guitar, Kelsey takes audiences from his childhood R&B obsession to LA Glam to the gritty world of CBGB's with a stopover in Cleveland for a jazz lesson. Kelsey and a few special guests perform songs from such inspirations as Cole Porter, Prince, Nancy Wilson, Radiohead, as well as selections from Blak Emoji's latest album KUMI.

Kelsey Warren in "Blak Emoji: The Influences" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, October 25th. There is a $20 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Multi-instrumentalist Kelsey Warren is the singer and composer for the electro-pop band Blak Emoji.

Kelsey has performed at SummerStage with Living Colour, Lincoln Center with Chuck D, SOB's with Fantastic Negrito, The Met with the BRC Orchestra, Afropunk, SXSW as well as at BAM, Irving Plaza, Gramercy Theater, Whisky a Go Go, The Viper Room and throughout Canada and Europe. His music has been featured on ABC Television, MTV and BET.

"[Blak Emoji] defies genre categorisation, blending alt-rock influences with a more recent interest in dance music. Citing inspiration from the incongruous pairing of Nine In Nails and Björk, Blak Emoji has already garnered some contrastingly current comparisons to Blood Orange and Twin Shadow. With Warren's hometown reputation as both talent and taste-maker, it seems highly likely we'll be seeing plenty more from Blak Emoji in the future" . - The Line of Best Fit

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





