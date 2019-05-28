Feinstein's 54/Below Presents GROWING UP BROADWAY/ SWITCHED

Feinstein's 54/Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Growing Up Broadway in Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places! on Thursday, June 27th at 9:30 PM.

In a "Freaky Friday" turn of events, current and former Broadway kids trade places! Growing Up Broadway presents Switched where current Broadway kids sing the songs of roles that they need to wait a few years to take the stage with, while former Broadway "kids" sing the songs of the roles that they might be a bit too old to play. This is a show that the young theater lover (or the young at heart) can't miss!

Conceived and Produced by (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield and musical direction and hosted by (current Broadway kid) Joshua Turchin.

Cast Includes:

Growing Up Broadway in Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, June 27th at 9:30 PM. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT GROWING UP BROADWAY

Growing Up Broadway started was started in 2017 by Dara Paige Bloomfield, a former Broadway kid herself who was in the original Broadway production of Ragtime as "The Little Girl".

What was conceived as a one-off concert at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, has grown into two separate concert series: "Back to Before: Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage" and "Now and Then: Current & Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage". And now, "Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places!"

Aside from the shows, it has also grown in to a community of current Broadway kids and former Broadway kids who all understand what's like to balance school, home work, and just being a regular kid with regular kid problems, all while doing 8 shows a week on some of the world's biggest stages!

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





