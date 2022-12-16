Eve Eaton to Join THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at The Triad Theater

Eve Eaton, an award winning singer, will join Doris Dear and the all-star cast of "The Doris Dear Christmas Special" for the Friday night show playing at The Triad Theater in NYC Dec 16th & 17th at 7pm. Eve is part of the award winning "Those Girls" singing group as well as performing her nominated solo shows in NYC! Eve is 'stepping in' for one of the cast members who has fallen ill.

"What an honor to have Eve Eaton joining our cast this year! Eve is a fab singer and performer and brings her style and grace to this year's show" said Doris Dear. "We live in an ever-changing world, and for artists it is especially difficult staying healthy. Thank goodness we have artists like Eve who step up to the plate and bring her artistry to the stage. I am so happy to have Eve joining us on Friday evening to help us bring some much needed holiday cheer!"

Doris Dear is a 2-time Telly Award winner for her streaming series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk', on BroadwayOnDemand, 3-time MAC Award winner and Broadway World award winner. She's back with her annual Holiday extravaganza, 'The Doris Dear Christmas Special'! This holiday favorite is in its 7th year and is back as a LIVE IN PERSON SHOW at The Triad Theater in NYC on December 16th & 17th at 7pm. This year's theme is "Christmas Through the Decades" with songs from the 1900's to present day! Time to start planning to see the show Downtown Magazine called "the best party of all".

The "Doris Dear Christmas Special" reunites Doris with the award-winning team of Musical Director Blake Allen and Director Lina Koutrakos with writer and creative producer Ray DeForest! Casting this year brings together Opera, Broadway, jazz, classical and cabaret performers to the holiday Rumpus Room. Drop into the show that New York Cabaret Today called "a sensation!", Orlando Weekly called "...perfect", and Cabaret Scenes called "...A merry dance down memory lane". Grab a ticket and settle in for a fun, nostalgic evening full of holiday spirit!

The show brings together a dynamite cast with award winning Broadway producer/singer/actor Jana Robbins, singer/actor Aaron Lee Battle, internationally recognized award winning soprano Emily Kate Gentile and Broadway star Crystal Kellogg. Eve joins her teammates from "Those Girls" Karen Mack and Wendy Russel, who will be providing backup vocals as well as a fun Holiday treat! Also returning is award-winning singer/songwriter and "Home Shopping Diva" ® Meg Flather and the "Pied Piper" of cabaret herself award-winning director Lina Koutrakos. Finishing the brilliant group is Billboard and Apple chart-topping musical director and composer Blake Allen with his 'holiday orchestra'! Top notch musicians include Christopher Koelzer on keyboards, Michael Raposo on reeds, Camille Enderlin on violin and Robert Guilford on Drums

Doris Dear will be your Holiday Hostess and bring with her tales of Christmas's past and present. Join 'Americas Perfect Housewife', Doris Dear and her friends, in the holiday Rumpus Room. So, grab an eggnog and hop aboard this sleigh ride for a good old fashioned holiday special.

Come into the Rumpus Room, support these amazing artists, and share in the joy and laughter of this holiday tradition. This is an annual sold-out hit, so grab those tickets early to select your favorite seats!

Doris Dear is using the wonderful "Broadway World Stage magazine" to provide her audience with a full online program of her show. Cast bios, song lists, and even a heartwarming story can be viewed online before the show. For a peak at this wonderful technology go here:

https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com/classic_/index.cfm?link=The-Doris-Dear-2022-Christmas-Special-The-Triad-Theater-21642&page=dark

The Doris Dear Christmas Special. Dec 16th & 17th at 7pm at The Triad Theater, NYC

Tickets:

DEC 16 - Doris Dear's Holiday Special Dec 16th

DEC 17 - Doris Dear's Holiday Special Dec 17th