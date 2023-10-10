Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney to Sing Radiohead's OK COMPUTER At Chelsea Table + Stage, November 5-6

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Evan + Zane for two performances on Sunday, November 5 and Monday, November 6, both at 7:00 PM.

Evan + Zane is a band formed by award-winning actor/vocalist Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” Across The Universe, Thirteen, The Wrestler) and Grammy-nominated guitarist/singer-songwriter Zane Carney (John Mayer, Avril Lavigne, U2's Spider-Man on Broadway).

Evan + Zane will be performing Radiohead's iconic album OK Computer from top to bottom, complete with all magical guitar wizardry and ethereal vocal moments. Tickets are $59-$119, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Each unique Evan + Zane performance leans on Evan's charismatic, other-worldly vocals and Zane's film-score meets jazz-phenom brand of rock and roll. Audiences are promised a brand new setlist every show because Evan + Zane carefully craft a specific theme for each city. Previous themes include The Color Blue, Disney Obscurities, Names, Psychedelia, Jazz, Jealousy, Halloween and more. You've never seen a cabaret quite like this.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here.