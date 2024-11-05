Ernie Haase & Signature Sound to Present A JAZZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Ernie Haase & Signature Sound in show “A Jazzy Little Christmas” on Monday, December 2 at 7:00 PM. The album “A Jazzy Little Christmas” debuted at No. 1 on Soundscan’s Christian Seasonal Sales chart and Southern Gospel Sales chart upon its release in 2019. Additionally, it was ranked in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums chart and Traditional Jazz Albums chart. The collection of holiday classics and sacred seasonal songs has not only been a fan favorite album, but the sold-out tour dates have yielded in-demand appearances for four consecutive Christmas seasons. The group enlisted Tony Bennett’s former musical director and pianist Billy Stritch, award-winning producer Wayne Haun and some of New York's finest musicians. With true, four-part harmony and a three-piece jazz band, the live show is reminiscent of the sounds of The Four Freshmen with the jazz of Tony Bennett. There is a $40 music charge.



Ernie Haase & Signature Sound received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Roots Gospel album for their album Keeping On (2022). Additionally, that album received two Gospel Music Association Dove Award nominations and claimed Southern Gospel Album of the Year (2022). This marked Haase’s ninth Grammy nomination individually and the group’s fourth collective nomination. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound remains a radio favorite in the United States and internationally as well as a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold and Platinum DVDs. Performing over 100 concerts per year, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has added “A Jazzy Little Christmas” Tour to their schedule this winter.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Ernie Haase & Signature Sound in “A Jazzy Little Christmas” on Monday, December 2 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.



Comments