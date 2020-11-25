Episode 4 of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Streaming This Friday

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" is the new hit show on Broadway on Demand! Episode 4 premiers this Friday, Nov 27th at 9pm, with special guest Maree Johnson, star of Broadway's "Phantom of the Opera"!

Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", brings her brand of stories, recipes and interviews to the new hit half hour show streaming on Broadway On Demand to great success! People are loving hanging in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and meeting her guests and learning about the history of cocktails. So ... it's time to stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" ... you never know who might knock on her door!

This week Doris Dear welcomes into the Rumpus Room Maree Johnson who plays Madame Giry in Broadways "Phantom of the Opera". Doris and Maree hang in the Rumpus Room and chat about life, artistry and how her family had Covid and their experience as a family recovering and life afterwards. Maree also brought along some baked goods from her homeland of Australia! So, grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room to hear some beloved stories, learn some fun facts and discover new ideas and recipes on how you too can be absolutely PERFECT in a Covid world! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join us in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" episode 4, streaming on Broadway On Demand

It's "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"! Episode 4 streams on Broadway on Demand this Friday November 27th at 9pm ET, 6pm PT, then streaming on demand for free at www.broadwayondemand.com. Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information.

