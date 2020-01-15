Emily Koch Brings EMULBOY5 To The Triad Theatre

Emily Koch of Broadway's Wicked and Waitress performs a solo-ish show based on her middle school journal, which was ironically addressed "Dear Elphaba".

'eMulbOy5' is a preteen saga of love, fandom, and identity. When 11-year-old Emily's best friend moves away unexpectedly, she decides to change her identity entirely to become a boy named Emul, whose AIM screen name is eMulbOy5. Is being Emul more important than playing the lead in the school musical? Can she change her family computer's home screen to pictures of Idina Menzel enough times that her parents will take her to see Wicked in New York? And will Quinn Powell finally wise up and marry Emul so they can just live happily ever after? With the help of her friends and her favorite music, all will be revealed.

Monday, January 20th and Monday, February 3rd, 9:30 PM. Buy tickets online at www.TriadNYC.com.





