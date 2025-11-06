Emily Croft, Max Mendoza Crumm and More to Star in THE MUSIC OF EDDIE BEAN at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Emily Croft, Max Mendoza Crumm, Matt Magnusson and more in The Music of Eddie Bean on November 16, 2025. Eddie Bean, composer, artist, and beloved Broadway music gopher (Sondheim at Town Hall, Mr. Saturday Night, The Connector, Paddy’s Wake) makes his 54 Below solo concert debut.

Performing a mélange of indie-classical selections from his original musicals, Eddie will be joined by a ragtag band of patiently suffering musicians and several seasoned singers.

Directed and produced by Haley Keizur, Torie Brown and Emmy Daniels of Cornerstone Creative Co., the concert will include insider industrial anecdotes, big belting, jazzy noodling, and a healthy dose of wry banter.