 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Emily Croft, Max Mendoza Crumm and More to Star in THE MUSIC OF EDDIE BEAN at 54 Below

The concert will feature indie-classical selections from his original musicals.

By: Nov. 06, 2025
Emily Croft, Max Mendoza Crumm and More to Star in THE MUSIC OF EDDIE BEAN at 54 Below Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

54 BELOW will present Emily Croft, Max Mendoza Crumm, Matt Magnusson and more in The Music of Eddie Bean on November 16, 2025. Eddie Bean, composer, artist, and beloved Broadway music gopher (Sondheim at Town Hall, Mr. Saturday Night, The Connector, Paddy’s Wake) makes his 54 Below solo concert debut.

Performing a mélange of indie-classical selections from his original musicals, Eddie will be joined by a ragtag band of patiently suffering musicians and several seasoned singers.

Directed and produced by Haley Keizur, Torie Brown and Emmy Daniels of Cornerstone Creative Co., the concert will include insider industrial anecdotes, big belting, jazzy noodling, and a healthy dose of wry banter.




Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos