Elizabeth Ward Land Set For Encore Performances Of STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT At The Green Room 42

Elizabeth Ward Land.

Broadway veteran Elizabeth Ward Land (AMAZING GRACE, MEMPHIS, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL) will return to The Green Room 42 with her acclaimed show STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF Linda Ronstadt for three performances, January 16, 17, and 18, 2020 at 7pm.

Following her sold-out evenings at The Green Room 42 in July and September, Elizabeth Ward Land and Company return to the venue due to popular demand. Touching on genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band and mariachi, Elizabeth Ward Land finds her perfect vocal match in this salute to the great Linda Ronstadt. Tracing her life to the songs from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers vast catalogue, including YOU'RE NO GOOD, BLUE BAYOU, FRENESI, and LONG, LONG TIME, the evening promises something for every music lover. Featuring special guests Catherine Porter (NEXT TO NORMAL) and Joel Waggoner (BE MORE CHILL), the show is directed by Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street), with music supervision and arrangements by Andrew David Sotomayor (CURVY WIDOW) and vocal arrangements by Joel Waggoner.

The band includes Andrew David Sotomayor on the keys, Justin Rothberg on Guitar, Jordan Jancz on Cello and Bass, Are Sekiguchi on Drums and Joel Waggoner on Violin.

Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter.

Tickets are $20- $60. www.TheGreenRoom42.com

www.StillWithinTheSoundOfMyVoice.com

Elizabeth Ward Land is known for her versatility across the entertainment industry. Her Broadway and tour credits include AMAZING GRACE, MEMPHIS, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, PASSION, CITY OF ANGELS, LES MISERABLES, THE MUSIC OF Andrew Lloyd Webber, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG and SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. Off-Broadway, she was seen in CURVY WIDOW, SOUTHERN COMFORT, THE GREEN HEART and HELLO AGAIN. She has starred at many of the nations finest regional theaters, including The Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, The Alliance and GeVa. Film/TV: YOUNG ADULT, BOY MEETS GIRL, THE GATHERING; THE GOOD FIGHT, ELEMENTARY, THE BLACKLIST, BOARDWALK EMPIRE and MADAM SECRETARY. Her acclaimed debut CD, FIRST HARVEST, released by LMLMusic is available on ITunes. She is married to actor Ken Land; plays oboe, piano, guitar, and loves cats. www.ElizabethWardLand.com

"Elizabeth Ward Land possesses a miraculous voice and a musical sensitivity that makes every song she touches shine. Whether on stage or in the recording studio, she's every composer's dream. " Alan Menken, Academy Award Winning Composer "The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentines day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lilias White, James Snyder The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike."

Photo credit: Lia Chang





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You