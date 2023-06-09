Elizabeth Teeter, Steve Ross & Cameron Loyal Join 54 SINGS WONDERFUL TOWN

Beetlejuice’s Elizabeth Teeter, Bad Cinderella’s Cameron Loyal, and cabaret veteran Steve Ross and have been added to 54 Sings Wonderful Town: 70th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30pm.

They are joining the previously announced Ken Barnett (Wonderful Town), Alison Lea Bender (Hay Fever), Todd Buonopane(Cinderella), Hilary Cole (Kinky Boots), Erin Davie (Diana), Eric Michael Gillett (Kiss Me Kate), Amanda Green (High Fidelity), Timmy Lewis (Woman of the Year), Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), J. Savage (Bad Cinderella), Rebecca Spigelman (Woman of the Year), cabaret icons Sean McDermott, Billy Reece, and Seth Sikes, and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Steel Pier).

The ensemble includes Maggie Bera, James Cella, Chas Conacher, Connor Coughlin, Roger Dawley, Grant Evan, Kali Evonne, Aaron Gooden, Matthew Fairlee, Will Hutcheson, Christina Jackson, Tyler Mell, Juliana Padilla, Molly Samson, and Taylor Erin Wade.

The concert will be Music Directed by Michael Lavine, scripted by Frederick Miller, directed by Robert W. Schneiderwith Brinley Degwert as associate producer.

Schneider said, “We are so proud to showcase Wonderful Town, a valentine to a New York gone by, during its 70th anniversary, adapted to fit the intimate and picturesque atmosphere of 54 Below on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30pm. The score by Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green is one to be cherished.”

The Original 1953 Broadway Production took home an impressive five Tony Award wins and had critics saying:

“At a time when even the most case-hardened of Manhattanites toss and turn at night, "Wonderful Town" is a tonic reminder of why New York remains the capital of the land of dreams.” – Wall Street Journal (2003)

Tickets for the live and in person concert start at $40. In addition to the ticket price, there is a food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Wonderful Town tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.