Donnie Cianciotto Announces Concert at The Screening Room

Transgender actor and off-Broadway performer Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) will return to his former home of Tucson, AZ from New York City for a one-night-only cabaret show at The Screening Room, 127 E Congress St, on Sunday, April 3rd at 6:00 pm. Standard tickets are available through The Screening Room for $15, as are a limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets. Donnie Cianciotto & Special Guests is an evening of upbeat, comedic numbers tied together with hilarious personal anecdotes that will leave your

sides hurting from laughter.

Donnie Cianciotto is an accomplished cabaret performer who has been seen onstage at 54

Below, The Cutting Room, Le Poisson Rouge, Birdland, Joe's Pub, and other world-renowned

cabaret venues throughout New York City. He is the creator and producer of Trans Voices

Cabaret, a company with branches in NYC, Chicago, London, and soon to be Los Angeles,

which highlights trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming seasoned musical theater

performers and rising stars and performs regularly at the world-famous Duplex in Greenwhich

Village. Donnie has worked with Chita Rivera, Debra Messing, Bebe Neuwerth, Rosie Perez,

Billy Porter, and more, has been seen in videos for NowThis, Buzzfeed, and Vice News, and is

the subject of the documentary DONNIE - A TRANSGENDER MAN'S story by filmmaker and

former Tucsonan, Ania Augustowska (currently available on Vimeo.)

Prior to leaving Tucson in 2016 to star as Sam in Southern Comfort at The Public Theater,

Donnie was the Artistic Director of the long-running musical comedy company called Musical

Mayhem Cabaret, and could be seen performing with Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed, the improv

troupe he founded in 2002. He worked with multiple Tucson theater companies, and was also

known for performing as his drag alter ego, Anson Reign. An advocate for transgender rights

and visibility, Donnie has been featured several times in The Tucson Weekly, the Daily Star, and

on other local media. This is Cianciotto's third show at The Screening Room, his last having

been in June of 2017.

Special guests from Tucson will fill out this brand new cabaret show including Nick Cianciotto

(he/him) of Retro Game Show Night, Nathalie Donald (she/her), China Young (she/her) of Winding Road Theater Ensemble, and Morgan Smith (she/they) of Arizona Rose Theatre, as well as NYC guest Emily

Monus (she/her), recently seen as Middle Allison in Fun Home in Ocean City, New Jersey. More

guests TBA. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. For more information, please visit

www.screeningroomdowntown.com