Donna McKechnie and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Donna McKechnie, Sondheim Unplugged and more. See the full lineup here!

DONNA McKECHNIE: TAKE ME TO THE WORLD – THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM – APRIL 21, 24, & 26 AT 7PM

“A mix of high-sheen professionalism and raw vulnerability make an evening with Donna McKechnie quite a singular sensation.” –The New York Times

Encore engagement after a sold out run! Donna McKechnie celebrates the greatest Broadway composer and lyricist of our time by performing songs from many of his shows, including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, and Sunday in the Park with George, and by sharing stories of her time working with him and the great influence he had in her life, both professionally and personally.

Donna McKechnie received the Tony Award® and is best known the world over for creating the role of Cassie in A Chorus Line. She is also well-known for her Broadway appearances in State Fair; On the Town; Company; Promises, Promises; and Stephen Sondheim – A Musical Tribute, (which she also choreographed). Donna has received the Fred Astaire Award and the Bistro Award for Outstanding Female Performance, the Los Angeles Drama League Award, as well as nominations for a Mac Award and a Helen Hayes Award.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $134 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SETH CHRISTENFELD 42ND (AND A HALF) BIRTHDAY SPECTACULAR – APRIL 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

At age eleven, Seth Christenfeld found a copy of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy in his school library and proceeded to devour the complete works of Douglas Adams. At age fifteen, Seth saw the original production of Side Show on Broadway and proceeded to fall completely in love with musical theatre. These twin events reorganized his brain…and not necessarily for the better. But certainly for the nerdier.

Tonight, thanks to songs he’s written with a host of composers, you’ll get a glimpse inside Seth’s dorkalicious mind. It’s a strange place and he apologizes in advance for some of the things you’ll encounter. Self-loathing? Check. Weird breakups? Double check. The 1986 Mets? Ya gotta believe that’s a check. A Tamagotchi? Maybe, if he finishes that one in time.

There might even be a visit from Zaphod Beeblebrox, President of the Galaxy.

C’mon in. Sit back. Relax. Experience… life, the universe, and everything. (well, some things.)

Featuring Apryl Arden, Sam Balzac, Max Mendoza Crumm, Alexandra de Suze, Jovan E’Sean, Alyse Alan Louis, Ann Harada, Lyda Jade Harlan, Jesse Manocherian, Zal Owen, Senna Prasatthong, Doug Shapiro, Sam Simahk, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

Life, the Universe, and Everything: The Seth Christenfeld 42nd (and a half) Birthday Spectacular has lyrics by Seth Christenfeld and music by James Ballard, Will Buck, Christiana Cole, Amy Engelhardt, Eric Grunin, Brendan Milburn, Nora Terzo, Paulo K Tiról, and others TBD.

Music supervision by James Ballard, with direction by Dev Bondarin.

Joined by Alec Berlin on guitar, Wes Bourland on bass, and Brooke Trumm on drums.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JILTED: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT – APRIL 22 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Lauryn Gaffney is one of the best Irish Musical Theatre composers I have had the pleasure of hearing in recent years.” –London Box Office

Join us at the iconic 54 Below for an unforgettable evening at the U.S concert premiere of Jilted: ‘A new musical you’ll want to run away with.’ Bursting with raw emotion, unforgettable melodies, and powerhouse performances, Jilted promises to captivate audiences and leave them craving more. It tells the story of Jill, an American in Ireland, who rebuilds her life after being left at the altar. With help from friends and her therapist, she gains the courage to pursue her dreams and discovers a life-altering secret hidden by her best friend. Jilted is a celebration of friendship, self acceptance and unconditional love.

Jilted was created by Lauryn Gaffney, a musical theater writer who has gained international recognition for her exceptional work in the industry. With a passion for storytelling and music, Gaffney has a unique ability to create captivating and emotional narratives that resonate with audiences. Her commitment to exploring complex themes and creating rich characters has set her apart as a rising star in the musical theater world.

After Lauryn’s success with her first original musical Big Shot hitting Ireland, London, Off-Broadway, 54 Below and winning 5 BroadwayWorld Awards, it feels about time to bring her newest show to life. Set against the backdrop of love, loss, and redemption, Jilted weaves together a tapestry of heart-wrenching narratives and uplifting anthems that will linger in the hearts of all who attend.

Led by a stellar cast of renowned Irish and American musical theater performers living in New York Jilted offers a glimpse into the world of new musical theater at its finest.

Featuring Drew Becker, Georgia Gaffney, Sami Kennett, Meghan Lydon, Albert Nelthropp, Clare O’Malley, Melanie Puente Ervin, and Orla Sheridan.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALL FOR THE BFA: TALES OF A DRAMA STUDENT – APRIL 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Have you ever wondered what it’s really like to earn a BFA in drama? What exactly do we do? What goes on during our grueling 13-hour days? Who is dating whom? How are we graded? And, let’s be honest, is it worth it? Introducing All for the BFA: Tales of a Drama Student at 54 Below. Join students from the graduating class of NYU Tisch’s New Studio on Broadway as they pull back the curtain on their lives in one of the most demanding and rewarding programs in the world. Through stories of triumphs and heartbreaks, friendships and showmances, the lessons learned and, of course, the inevitable drama, All for the BFA: Tales of a Drama Student encapsulates the passion, chaos, determination, and undying theatricality that define the pursuit of a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama.

Music direction by Mark T Evans. Produced by Erin Cain, with direction by Lyla Ross.

Featuring Carter Bannwarth, Cat Boynton, Daniel Braaten, Erin Cain, Juliana Castillo, Eugenia De La Garza, Camille Foisie, Darcie A. Hingula, Kayla Kwok-Jun Nielsen, Elizabeth Mandell, Sean McCrystal, Lauren Nathans, Mel Pratt, and Lyla Ross.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS (AN AUSPICIOUS DEBUT) – APRIL 23 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Matthew and John Drinkwater are making their solo show debut! Adding to the excitement, the show will be directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical direction by Brian Nash.

The identical twins grew up on the East End of Long Island and from the moment they learned to talk, began singing and performing. Growing up as sports stars and theatre nerds, they found a way to meld their worlds, landing at Wagner College, playing football and thriving in the theatre program.

They burst onto the scene and found themselves on stages everywhere and finding their way to television and some “questionable and interesting” opportunities, which they will share with you in this “auspicious debut.” The Drinkwater Brothers started catching attention at various “open mic” nights in the city, which is where director Richard Jay-Alexander spotted them and knew he had to work with them. “They’re unlike anyone I had ever laid my eyes on and I didn’t even realize they were twins. They have great voices, they’re funny, very natural and accessible and seem comfortable in all vernaculars of music, which didn’t surprise me when they told me how they grew up and what kind of music was part of their listening education, both at home and in the family car.”

As for the brothers, themselves, “We are thrilled about this debut and new show for 54 Below. It’s been a dream and we cannot wait to perform there, as we have been part of the audience there many times over, seeing performers we love and admire. For sure, this is a ‘pinch me’ moment and ‘We’re not throwin’ away our shot!’”

The evening will be a thrilling introduction to the boys. The music, led by Brian Nash and the band, will consist of everything from Broadway to pop and very unexpected selections, which will resonate to many as a “soundtrack of their lives.” There will also be some real “New York Stories” that couldn’t happen anywhere else in the world and you’ll just have to believe them. You’ll be entertained and witness their extraordinary vocal prowess for their young years. Very exciting.

The Drinkwater Brothers will present a very unique evening and you have an opportunity to catch these meteors on the rise. You won’t want to miss it.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDSAY MENDEZ AND RYAN SCOTT OLIVER’S ACTOR THERAPY – APRIL 23 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by Kleban Prize-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Mrs. Sharp, Party of the Century) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers and a wide range of musical styles, from pop to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theatre (and everything in between,) this memorable evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy‘s Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with music direction/piano by Matthew Lowy.

Featuring Alexandria Bates, Alli Belinkoff, Kent Benwell, Lauren Bobrow, Paige Boomer, Arden Brown, Anthony Cangiamila, Kate Coffey, Marcellis Cutler, Alaina Margaret Droog, Faith Gitchell, Helen Krizman, Lillie Langston, Ryan Lynch, Natalie Martzial, Emily Mesa, Angelica Montanez, Sarah Musicant, Damon Porter, Charlotte Schultz, Rebecca Alice Steiner, and Nick Xitco.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JADON WEBSTER: MELODY MEMOIRS – APRIL 24 AT 9:30PM

Jadon Webster, celebrated for his dynamic performances on stage, makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in Melody Memoirs. With a career that has taken him across the globe, Jadon reflects on his transformative journey as Tony in West Side Story, a role he brought to life in cities all over the world and was privileged to be the first Tony to ever perform in India. In this intimate show, Jadon shares a selection of songs that have been pivotal to his journey as an artist, compiled with cherished personal favorites.

Jadon’s credits include Max VanHorn in Tootsie at Theatre By The Sea, Albert Mondego in The Count of Monte Cristo at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Anthony in Sweeney Todd, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Monty in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, and Jimmy Ray in Bright Star, among many others. Join him for a journey through the music, stories, and experiences that have shaped Jadon’s career, as he brings a unique blend of charisma, talent, and passion to the 54 Below stage.

Featuring Nathan Myers, Malory Myers, and DeLaney Westfall.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 2025 THURBER PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR – APRIL 25 AT 7PM

The Thurber Prize for American Humor is making its triumphant return to New York City, and this year, we’re pulling out all the stops. Join us at the iconic 54 Below for an unforgettable evening of laughter, literature, cartoon art, and libations. Hosted by the dynamic comedian, writer, and actor Amadeo Fusca, this exclusive event kicks off at 7 PM with an open bar, delectable bites, and the sharpest wit in town.

As we celebrate the best in American humor writing and cartoon art, you’ll rub elbows with literary luminaries, comedy connoisseurs, and maybe even this year’s Thurber Prize winners. Whether you’re a die-hard Thurber fan or just someone who loves a good laugh (and a good drink), this is the night to be seen, heard, and thoroughly entertained.

So, dust off your wittiest banter and join us for a night that’s sure to be the talk of the town. After all, humor belongs in New York—and so do you.

Get your tickets today! Grab a general admission ticket for a night of laughs, or become a Patron Saint of Humor and enjoy exclusive perks while supporting the legacy of American wit!

ALL TICKETS INCLUDE AN OPEN BAR AND DELICIOUS BITES, ALL NIGHT LONG!

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

$125 general admission. $1,000 “Patron Saint of Humor“ donor ticket package.

NEW MUSICAL! #IRL BY DAVID JAVERBAUM AND ZINA GOLDRICH – APRIL 25 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the world premiere concert presentation of songs and sketches from the new musical #IRL (In Real Life). #IRL musically explores the way we live today— the good, the bad, and the pickleball. Through songs and sketches, it delves into our hopes and anxieties, the technologies that both connect and divide us, and our ongoing search for human connection in an increasingly chaotic world that, despite living on devices, still happens In Real Life.

Written by 13-time Emmy and 2-time Grammy Award winner David Javerbaum (An Act of God, “The Daily Show,” @TweetOfGod) and Drama Desk-nominated, Fred Ebb Award winner Zina Goldrich (“Taylor the Latte Boy,” Ever After, The Great American Mousical).

Directed by Richard Israel (King of Pangea, American Whore Story).

Music direction by Nicholas Connors (assistant music director of Almost Famous and associate music director for Kristin Chenoweth’s For The Girls).

Featuring Mary Faber, Alex Getlin, David Goldsmith, Bryonha Marie, and Jason Michael Snow.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – APRIL 26 AT 12PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring Nick Manna and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HEERRAA: AN EVENING OF SONGS AND STORIES – APRIL 26 AT 9:30PM

“A powerful and vibrant voice that is pleasing to the ear. Heerraa wants to change the world, and through her music, she does.” – The Harvard Crimson

“Heerraa’s voice is more than just a sound — it’s a reflection of her life’s journey. Every note tells a story of triumphs and trials.” – New Straits Times (Malaysia)

Heerraa, a Voting Member of The Recording Academy® (GRAMMYs®) and award-winning singer-songwriter hailing from Malaysia, returns to 54 Below this spring with her special showcase, Heerraa: An Evening of Songs and Stories. An acoustic night filled with thought-provoking lyrics and powerful vocals, get ready to be serenaded by Heerraa’s captivating stage presence as she brings you into her world, weaving between the styles of pop, R&B, and folk. Featuring hit songs such as “Love Wins” [#3 on iTunes Music Chart Malaysia], radio-charting ballad “Attention Island” [Best Female Solo Artist, San Francisco], “The Girl Who Loved” [from the original soundtrack of Simulacra 2], as well as the brand new single, “Master of Your Own Mind,” a powerful anthem that highlights how you are in-charge of your own reality. A vibrant performer, Heerraa leaves audiences in awe as she showcases the power of music through her lyrics on life, mistakes, lessons, and reflections. For one night only, catch this rising changemaker live for her New York City return!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – APRIL 27 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Starring special guests Jeff Blumenkrantz, Leah Horowitz, and Ramona Mallory.

Featuring Jacob Hoffman, Jon-Michael Reese, Sierra Rein, and T. Oliver Reid.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY MUSICAL THEATRE STUDENTS AND ALUMNI – APRIL 27 AT 9:30PM

Join the 2025 Senior Class of Musical Theatre at James Madison University for an unforgettable evening as they are joined by some of JMU’s most celebrated alumni. This one-night-only performance is a joyous tribute to their journey, their talent, and the bright futures ahead.

Featuring performances from current students and alumni stars, including Brent Comer (The Outsiders), Rachel Schur (Chicago), David Rowen (Swept Away), Austin Colby (The Great Gatsby), Jacob Dickey (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Mackenzie Meadows (Rent), and more — the event will include show-stopping musical numbers and a raucous celebration of the spirit that defines JMU’s Musical Theatre program. With special guest stars, stories from the industry, and more surprises than a closing night party, this celebration will send the Class of 2025 into the world with style, song, and a whole lot of Madison pride.

Don’t miss this extraordinary evening of music, memories, and the magic of what it means to be #JMUTheatreStrong!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE SETH CHRISTENFELD 42ND (AND A HALF) BIRTHDAY SPECTACULAR April 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

JILTED: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT April 22 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ALL FOR THE BFA: TALES OF A DRAMA STUDENT April 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS (AN AUSPICIOUS DEBUT) April 23 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED April 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

