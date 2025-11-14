Debbie Wileman to Bring DEBBIE DOES DIVAS To Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Debbie Wileman makes her debut at the legendary New York club Birdland on Monday, November 24 at 7 p.m. Beloved for her uncanny, heart-tugging embodiment of Judy Garland, Wileman has become a global phenomenon, selling out venues from Carnegie Hall to the London Palladium. Now, she's stepping into the spotlight not as Garland, but as herself, with a sparkling new show titled "Debbie Does Divas."

The evening marks a fresh artistic chapter for Wileman, who has toured extensively across the U.S. and the U.K., dazzling audiences with her ability to channel the emotional depth, phrasing, and show-stopping vocal power of Garland. At Birdland, however, she trades in her signature Ruby Slippers for an intimate tribute to the great songbirds of stage and screen. Joined by acclaimed pianist Jason Loffredo, Wileman will celebrate the iconic women who shaped her artistic imagination-from the golden era of MGM musicals and classic Broadway to the shimmering radio queens of the 1960s and the West End's biggest belters. And while the evening promises Debbie at her most authentic, fans can expect at least one magical "visit" from Miss Garland along the way.

With her trademark humor, powerhouse voice, and natural rapport with audiences, "Debbie Does Divas" offers a warm, witty night of music and storytelling that highlights just how multidimensional a performer Wileman has become.

The performance also arrives at the perfect moment: Wileman is out now with her highly anticipated new album, A Christmas Garland, a lovingly crafted holiday tribute to Judy that imagines the Christmas record Garland never recorded.

Steeped in nostalgia, glamour, and emotional immediacy, A Christmas Garland blends timeless standards with modern favorites, all reimagined through the lush orchestral sound and heartfelt delivery that made Garland an icon. Produced by Scott Stander with orchestrations by Tony-winning arranger Steve Orich, the album features sweeping, cinematic takes on classics like "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," as well as Judy-fied interpretations of more contemporary hits, including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and Wham!'s "Last Christmas."

"It's always been surprising - and a little disappointing - that Judy never recorded a full Christmas album," Wileman shares. "This project was my chance to imagine what that might have sounded like, and to bring Judy's magic to songs she never had the chance to sing."

The album is filled with emotional high points, including a paired performance of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" with Oscar winner Margaret O'Brien, who originally sang the song with Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis, and a touching "Little Drummer Boy - Peace on Earth" duet with rock-and-roll legend Pat Boone. Wileman also memorializes her friendship with songwriter John Meyer by recording two of his rarely heard works: "When Do the Words Come True," written the day of Garland's funeral, and the poignant "After the Holidays," which Judy performed only once on The Tonight Show.

"We Need a Little Medley," one of the album's finale moments, channels Garland's abiding spirit of hope: something Wileman believes people deeply need this season. "Music can be so healing," she says. "We all want a little joy and cheer at Christmastime, especially now."

To celebrate the release, Wileman will kick off her "We Need a Little Christmas" Tour this December, bringing her blend of storytelling, humor, and Garland-infused holiday magic to cities nationwide.