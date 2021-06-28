DeForest Theatricals Presents DORIS DEAR'S MORE GURL TALK

Doris Dear, host of the Telly Award winning series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and 3-time MAC Award winning vocalist, is a bona fide hit on the Broadway on Demand streaming service with her new show "Doris Dear's MORE Gurl Talk"!

Filmed live at The Triad Theater in NYC, the show is streaming through June 30th available on AppleTV, Roku and other streaming devices. Grab a ticket, make a cocktail, and be transported with Doris Dear.

Doris Dear says, "I am so overwhelmed with pure joy that people are connecting with my show, Doris Dear's MORE Gurl Talk" and telling all their friends to stream it! There is nothing better than bringing joy and glee to a world after the past year and a half!"

Discover how Doris Dear became "America's Perfect Housewife" growing up in Staten Island with her parents Taffy and Duke and her sister Nancy. Doris opens the door to her life and family and tells it all in a show full of cocktails, stories and songs. We guarantee you'll laugh and cry as Doris brings her brand of storytelling to this fab pay per view concert! The show features Doris Dear in all her housewife glory, with musical director, Billboard and Apple music chart topping composer, Blake Allen and a very special appearance by the award-winning group "Those Girls"!

Doris Dear is a 3-time MAC Award winning vocalist/storyteller and her series on Broadway on Demand, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", now streaming its second season, was honored with a Silver Telly Award! So, grab a cocktail, settle in, and escape the everyday boredom with this fab concert! See you in the Rumpus Room!!!! PRODUCED by DeForest Theatricals, award winning producer of live and streaming shows, and directed by Lina Koutrakos. The "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" album by the Billboard charting musician Blake Allen, is available on all music platforms.

Learn more at www.dorisdear.com.