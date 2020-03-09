Dawn Derow to Present GYPSY IN MY SOUL: THE SONGS OF EYDIE GORME at The Beach Cafe

MAC and Bistro Award winner Dawn Derowpresents Gypsy in My Soul: the Songs of Eydie Gormé on Saturday, March 14 at 9:30 PM at the Beach Cafe. Often forgotten among the American women vocalists of the 20th century, Eydie Gormé is one that Derow doesn't want cabaret audiences to forget. During the 1950s through the 1970s she was one of this country's most admired yet underrated women singers. Derow will also welcome some surprising guest vocalists, with music director Ian Herman at the piano.

Says Derow, "In 2014, I was working with the late Music Director Barry Levitt, who felt Eydie Gormé was one of the best interpreters of the Great American Songbook." Later Derow in taking jazz singing lessons she found that her teacher, Gabrielle Stravelli, admired the way Gormé could really swing. The sophisticated Gormé was also a master of phrasing and timing as well as storytelling abillity, with a wide vocal range. Derow strongy identified with Gormé and her style and realized she could breathe new life into Eydie Gormé's legacy and help keep her memory and music alive.

After studying classical voice at the Boston Conservatory, Derow performed all over the world in operas, classical concerts, musicals and on cruise ships. She began performing cabaret shows in New York in 2007, which focused on Great American Songbook standards, pop classics and her own original songs. Since 2008, she has presented nine different shows.

Gypsy in My Soul: the Songs of Eydie Gormé, Saturday, March 14 at 9:30 PM (Dinner seating at 8 pm) at the Beach Cafe (1326 2nd Ave, Corner of 70st Street). For tickets and information, go to: www.thebeachcafe.com





