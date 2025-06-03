Darrian Ford Brings A RELUCTANT STAR To 54 Below In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway and recording artist Darrian Ford will bring his new show A Reluctant Star to 54 Below on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. The program explores themes of self-doubt, depression, and eventual self-acceptance through a mix of musical theater, jazz, and soul.

The setlist includes both familiar standards and new material, delivered with Ford’s signature vocal style that evokes the influences of Al Jarreau, Nancy Wilson, Mel Tormé, and Sam Cooke. The evening will be musically directed by Darnell White, whose credits include collaborations with Melba Moore, Brian McKnight, and numerous off-Broadway productions.

A native of Chicago, Ford began his career at 13 in The Great Nitty Gritty by Oscar Brown Jr. He later danced with companies including Alvin Ailey and Donald Byrd/The Group, and made his Broadway debut in State Fair. Additional credits include The Who’s TOMMY, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, and the first national tour of The Color Purple. His television appearances include HBO’s Introducing Dorothy Dandridge and That’s So Raven. In 2018, he released New Standards, which was named NACC’s #1 Best Debut Jazz Album.

Darrian Ford: A Reluctant Star takes place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street, NYC). Tickets range from $40.50 to $84.50 and include a $25 food and beverage minimum. More information and tickets are available at 54Below.org, or by phone after 4 p.m. the day of the performance at (646) 476-3551.

