Dame Edna's Honorary Understudy Scott F. Mason Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Dame Edna's award-winning Honorary Understudy is making her NYC debut at Don't Tell Mama! Scott F. Mason was named by the real Dame's creator, Barry Humphries, as the Honorary Understudy in a Playbill-sponsored contest on Broadway in 2010 (also judged by Michael Feinstein and Michael Musto). Mason combines his own comic material with classic quips from the real Dame Edna. Get ready to laugh and make sure you come prepared! She's ready to share a round of hilarious zingers, double-entendre one-liners, and one never knows what to expect from her quick wit and mischievous observations of the crowd and American life! Every show with her is a new night of comedy, or as she likes to say, "a monologue interrupted by total strangers!"

Mason has been professionally impersonating Dame Edna and entertaining audiences since 2003. He was inducted into the Sunburst Convention of Tribute Artists' Hall of Fame for "Funniest Male" in 2011 and won Best Comedian in the Las Vegas Reel Awards in 2010 and 2012. He has performed his Dame Edna tribute in Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Sedona, Orlando, and dozens of theaters throughout Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey. He also appears as a Dame Edna impersonator in the award-winning 2010 short subject documentary, Just About Famous, and its 2015 full-length documentary sequel.

"Scott has a special spark. He seemed to truly understand Edna's subversive wit."- (2010) Michael Musto, Village Voice critic and contest judge

For reservations:

www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/6968-one-dame-funny-night-at-dtm-featuring-dame-edna-s-honorary-understudy-scott-f-mason-9-23-22

www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/6969-one-dame-funny-night-at-dtm-featuring-dame-edna-s-honorary-understudy-scott-f-mason-9-24-22