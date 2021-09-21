DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Noah Kieserman to Present Original Music At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Noah Kieserman on October 4th at 9:45pm. Noah Kieserman, an established actor, composer, and lyricist fresh off the 1st National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen, is kicking off his 25th trip around the sun with a one-night-only concert event. The setlist will feature original songs from the budding writer's musical projects, along with some crowd-favorites. Utilizing a wide range of styles and accompanied by a phenomenal band, Kieserman will take you on a journey through his notebook of tunes, as he reflects on the lessons of surviving a quarter century.

Guest vocalists include Maria Wirries, Ciara Alyse Harris, and Sean Watkinson. Garret Healey will music direct a 5-piece band, which features Gian Perez from Broadway's Sing Street, Annamarie Kasper, Ryan McCausland, and Matt SanGiovanni.

Noah Kieserman plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 4th at 9:45pm (Doors at 9pm). There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Noah Kieserman

Noah recently played Connor Murphy on the 1st National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen and can be seen on the upcoming HBO mini-series "The White House Plumbers." Originally from Maryland, he studied Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan. Upon graduating with a BFA, he quickly joined DEH for their first year on the road as the understudy for Evan Hansen, Jared Kleinman, and Connor Murphy. Earlier this year, he starred in Signature Theatre's reading of Andrew Rosendorf's new play One-Shot. An avid writer as well, Noah's compositions have been workshopped in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Calgary, and Ann Arbor. His musical Shel won him a Lawrence Kasdan Scholarship in Creative Writing and he is a proud recipient of the Actors' Equity Alan Eisenberg Award.

For more information visit: https://54below.com/events/noah-kieserman/