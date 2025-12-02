Cult Favorite Molly 'Equality' Dykeman to Premiere New Holiday Show At Stonewall

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Andrea Alton stars as cult favorite Molly "Equality" Dykeman in the premiere of 'TIS THE SEASON TO BE MOLLY JOLLY! on Saturday, December 6 at 5pm at The Stonewall Inn.

Tickets are $22, available now. There is also 2 drink minimum; ticketholders must be 21+ with valid state-issued ID to attend.

Molly "Equality" Dykeman the lovable, unapologetic, barely lucid train wreck who spends her days as a security guard at PS 339 in the Bronx, and her nights seducing women across the 5 boroughs is back with an all-new holiday show! This year, entertainment reporter Frank DiLulu of NY None News has come to the iconic Stonewall Inn to help launch Molly "Equality" Dykeman's new Holiday Poetry Book. When Molly's raw poetry becomes too much for Frank, things begin spiral out of control. Will Molly be able to throw together a Christmas show to fill the time? Will Molly bring holiday cheer and goodwill to all or will she pass out before the show ends? Come find out for yourself.

TIS THE SEASON TO BE MOLLY JOLLY! features special guests D'yan Forest and Allen Warnock. It is directed by Mark Finley with costumes by Anthony Catanzaro and produced by Irwin Kroot.

Molly "Equality" Dykeman (and her alter-ego Andrea Alton) first made a splash with the critically acclaimed solo-show, The F*cking World According To Molly, which premiered at FringeNYC in 2011 and made its European Premiere at the 2012 Dublin International Gay Theater Festival. The production was later produced at the terraNOVA soloNOVA Festival and at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Molly Dykeman has appeared all over New York with notable appearances at The Gotham Comedy Club, Comix, UCB, XL, The PIT, Stonewall, Frigid New York, and Dixon Place. She has also been seen at comedy/theatre festivals including the San Francisco Sketch Fest, Chicago Sketch Fest, DC Comedy Fest, Toronto Sketch Fest, Dixon Place HOT! Festival, and Woman's Week in Provincetown. Her past shows include A Molly Jolly Christmas, I Can't Even Think Straight, A Microwaved Burrito Filled with e. Coli, Molly's World and Happy Mollydays.