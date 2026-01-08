Craig A. Meyer to Make Manhattan Cabaret Debut at Laurie Beechman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cabaret performer Craig A. Meyer will make his Manhattan cabaret debut at the Laurie Beechman Theatre with ELTON BILLY & BARRY – THEY WRITE THE SONGS, a new show celebrating the music of Elton John, Billy Joel, and Barry Manilow.

The cabaret program will feature Meyer performing selections from the catalogs of the three artists, accompanied by piano. Songs featured in the set will include “Bennie and the Jets,” “Copacabana,” “Piano Man,” “Mandy,” “Tiny Dancer,” “You May Be Right,” “Crocodile Rock,” and “I Write the Songs.”

Meyer is known for his work as an Elton John tribute performer and has spent nearly two decades touring with productions centered on John’s music. His career also includes time touring with Barry Manilow, as well as performances across Broadway, film, television, and concert stages.

“Craig A Meyer is one of the most talented people I have ever worked with. He can do ANYTHING!” said Manilow.

Meyer’s Broadway credits include Meet Me in St. Louis, in which he originated the role of Clinton Badger, and the national tour of Cats as Skimbleshanks. His additional work includes collaborations with Alan Menken on Aladdin and with Tim Rice and Elton John on The Lion King. Film and television appearances include Leatherheads, Joyful Noise, Identity Thief, and guest roles on series including Will & Grace and General Hospital.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Dinner service will be available prior to the show.

Ticket Information

Tickets for ELTON BILLY & BARRY – THEY WRITE THE SONGS are available through the Laurie Beechman Theatre.