Chris Fuller to Present CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS at The Triad Theatre

Cheese Fries & Chili Dips, a humorous and poignant critically acclaimed solo show, written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream: to play on the PGA Tour while living with Bipolar Disorder, will be performed as a benefit for the International Mental Health Foundation at The Triad Theatre on Saturday, May 18th at 1:30pm with doors opening at 1:00pm for food and beverage.

Tickets are $20.00 plus a 2-drink beverage minimum. Tickets for the LIVE EVENT can be purchased by going to www.steppinforwardnyc.com and Streaming Tickets starting at $20 can be purchased at IMHFstreaming.com

Following the performance will be entertainment by surprise musical guests and a panel discussion with Q&A with mental health experts to be announced.

Fuller, diagnosed with bipolar mental disorder, goes on to detail the difficulties of competing in pro golf tournaments, while his mind raced out of control with sudden mood swings setting him on a path to self-destruction. The show chronicles his journey to control his extreme highs and lows, as he meets a cast of colorful characters (all played by Mr. Fuller), who help him to arrive at a self-actualization, when he unexpectedly finds his bliss. It is a story with self-deprecating humor and unedited insight as Fuller recounts life events, while going freely from the past to the present.

The show is directed by Mark S. Graham. Original design by Miggs Burroughs. Producers are Robert R. Blume (Drama Desk Awards 1999-2018), Pat Labez and Catherine Clark with the support of The Smart Family Foundation.

After a number of developmental productions in both Connecticut and New York (including its first NYC appearance at the prestigious United Solo Theatre Festival on Theatre Row, the show had its commercial premiere at the LORT Seven Angels Theatrein Waterbury, CT.

Chris Fuller had previously written humorous satirical books including Goodnight, Golf! He will be giving away a copy of his book to an audience participant after an onstage putting contest during the show. Chris is the son of famed author John G. Fuller (The Ghost of Flight 401) and playwright Elizabeth Fuller (Me & Jezebel).

For more information on the show: www.cheesefriesandchilidips.com

Additional quote regarding the 7 Angels Production…