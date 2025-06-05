Chelsea Community Church Hosts A PIANO BAR CELEBRATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chelsea Community Church (CCC) celebrates Pride with their 2nd Annual Month of Sundays, a series of spiritually grounded, artistically vibrant events exploring the theme SANCTUARY IN A SANCTUARY. Each Sunday at 1:00 PM at St. Peter's Church (346 West 20th Street), these special free Pride Month events will embrace the spirit of LGBTQ+ pride through music, message, and community.

On Sunday, June 8 at 1pm join CCC for A PIANO BAR CELEBRATION. The piano bar and cabaret world has long been a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community. This special event honors that tradition with an open mic celebration that blends worship and music. The featured speaker will be Rev. Joe "DollFace" Nicholson, a longtime figure in both ministry and the cabaret community. Multiple MAC Award winner and longtime Artistic Director of Ellen's Stardust Diner, Scott Barbarino, serves as host. After the service, the sanctuary transforms into a piano bar with JD Smurthwaite at the piano and an open mic for singers and special guest performers. The annual program pays tribute to cabaret icon Jerry Scott, a longtime CCC member who passed away in 2014.

For more information, visit www.chelseacommunitychurch.org

Founded in 1975, Chelsea Community Church is a unique non-denominational Christian congregation in New York City that welcomes people of all faiths-and of uncertain faith. Members come from diverse backgrounds and traditions, but share a common desire to question, to seek, and to grow together in a community grounded in compassion, openness, and mutual support. They welcome a range of theological viewpoints and believe that our spiritual search is more meaningful when shared.

Scott Barbarino is a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry, celebrated for his leadership, creativity, and dedication to live performance. As the driving force behind ScoBar Entertainment, Scott has produced and curated exceptional live events, championing emerging talent and creating memorable experiences for audiences. In addition to his work with ScoBar Entertainment, Scott is the editor-in-chief of NiteLifeExchange, a premier online platform that spotlights New York City's vibrant nightlife and cabaret scenes. His contributions have helped elevate countless performers while preserving the rich culture of live entertainment in the city. Scott's passion for music and performance extends to his role as the frontman of Scott Barbarino & The BevNaps, a dynamic and engaging musical group that blends humor, charm, and exceptional musicianship to entertain audiences with their unique style and energy. He is also a cornerstone of the iconic Ellen's Stardust Diner, renowned for its singing waitstaff and vibrant atmosphere. Under Scott's leadership, the diner continues to be a beloved destination for music and theater lovers from around the world. With a deep commitment to nurturing artistic talent and an enduring passion for the performing arts, Scott Barbarino is a visionary leader and advocate for live entertainment and nightlife culture.

JD Smurthwaite has spent his life singing and playing piano, bringing boundless energy, charisma, and humor to every performance. With over 4,000 hours of performance experience on the mic, JD effortlessly connects with his audience, whether on a lively Friday night or a more intimate Monday evening, running the room with wit and passion. A versatile musician, he enjoys arranging barbershop, leading bands, directing shows, and experimenting with different instruments. JD also collaborates with his fiancée, Ella Rose, to create playful, heartwarming singing videos. Available for private parties and corporate events, JD's dynamic blend of talent and personality continues to inspire, entertain, and bring people together through the power of music.

