Charming Disaster Present SUPER NATURAL HISTORY at Caveat NYC Next Month

The show will take place at Lower East Side speakeasy venue Caveat, and will also be livestreamed.

Feb. 23, 2023  
On March 4, goth-folk duo Charming Disaster will present a live musical performance to celebrate the release of their latest album: Super Natural History, a musical cabinet of curiosities featuring songs inspired by the natural world and the metaphysical realm (out March 3 on all platforms). The show will take place at Lower East Side speakeasy venue Caveat, and will also be livestreamed. Advance tickets are $15 at caveat.nyc, where livestream tickets are also available.

"An exploration of wonder...at the intersection of the occult, the folkloric, and the love of amateur science...brings a magical feeling to following our human curiosity." -Glide Magazine

"Charming Disaster has an affinity for monsters, mortality, paranormal activity and unearthly shenanigans...sparked by flashes of wry humor." -Rock and Roll Globe

With their signature ukulele, guitar, foot percussion, and interlocking vocal harmonies, Charming Disaster will perform all ten songs from Super Natural History, uniting the worlds of magic and science through a musical exploration of subject like witchcraft, monsters, and the underworld alongside bats, plants, poisons, and parasites. Super Natural History is an alchemical experiment of sorts-magic and science may seem like contradictory concepts, but for Charming Disaster they are opposite sides of the same coin: alternate ways to see the world and consider its mysteries.

Charming Disaster, based in Brooklyn, NY, was formed in 2012 by singer/songwriters Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris. Their music has been featured on the podcast Welcome to Night Vale, they have opened for legendary cello-rock ensemble Rasputina, goth icon Voltaire, and punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls, and their theatrical live performances have captivated audiences across the United States. Past appearances in NYC include Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Brooklyn's historic Green-Wood Cemetery, and the Coney Island Sideshow stage.




