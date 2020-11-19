Cast Members From WAITRESS, FROZEN National Tour and More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back with Concert #8 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday, November 21st on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of Singers and Performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

The event will include performances from:

@LaurenAnneOBrien (11AM EST)

(Sound Of Music National Tour)

@AddisonMValentino (11:30AM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@Azra.Anna (12:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@JaidenKleinOfficial (1PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@Official.AlyssaKim (1:15PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@OfficialStellaCobb (1:30PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@MaddieKayHarris (2:15PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@Eloise_Vaynshtok (2:30PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@BellaMayMordus (2:45PM EST)

(Ferryman Broadway)

(Grinch National Tour)

@TheLilLaura (3PM EST)

(Emojiland Broadway)

@ReganCiccarelli (3:15PM EST)

(Waitress Broadway & National Tour)

@SarahAnnee17 (3:30PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@CJPawlikowski (3:45PM EST)

(Book Of Mormon National Tour)

(Jersey Boys Off-Broadway)

@ImBaileyMcCall (4PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@DavidSocolar (4:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Gabriella Marzetta

@GabriellaMozzarella (4:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@JuliaBain (4:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@NatalieBallenger (5PM EST)

(West Side Story World Tour)

@CarlyPost3 (5:15PM EST)

(Fiddler National Tour)

@OfficialCelinaSmith (5:30PM EST)

(Lion King National Tour)

@JackieRayes_ (5:45PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@FMichaelHaynie (6PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

Marie Eife

@Eife22

(Wicked National Tour)

@SophieKnapp6 (8PM EST)

(Once Broadway and National Tour)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

(Chasing Rainbows)

@DalyaKnapp (8:15PM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

(Evil CBS)

Arwen Monzon-Sanders

@Arwen_Take3 (8:30PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

