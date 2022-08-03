Carolina Rial Will Join Women Of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at 54 Below

Carolina Rial will join Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Carolina Rial is an 18-year-old singer, songwriter, and performer based in New Jersey. Carolina gained national attention this past year as a contestant on Season 20 of NBC's The Voice. Her blind audition of Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" was viewed by over 1.2 million people on YouTube, and 15 million across all other social media platforms. Social media has been a valuable way for her to share her music and connect with her fans since she was 13 years old, gaining significant attention from stars like Jennifer Hudson, Shoshana Bean, and Faouiza. Carolina is also a first-generation American with a father from Spain and a mother from Bolivia. With constant motivation to make her family and culture proud, the 18 year-old has landed several gigs and bookings at popular venues such as Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, MetLife Stadium, Radio City Music Hall, Prudential Center, Citi Field, and Barclays Center, and has been featured on other television channels including PBS, CBS, Fox Sports, ESPN, Univision, and NBC New York. She has also been active in the musical theater world and has been seen in several Off-Broadway productions.

Produced by Megan Minutillo.



Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature the work of Nico Juber - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.