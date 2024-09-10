Carol Sue Gershman Brings SOMETHING NEW, JUST FOR YOU to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Carol Sue Gershman in her debut performance on October 16 at 7pm. Carol Sue Gershman makes her 54 Below debut in a unique show combining the release of her new book, “You are only ?? Years Young!” Let the Fun Begin!, followed by love songs tied irrevocably to her life story in Something New, Just For You.

At 89, she will share her tricks on how to stay vibrant, and give the audience an honest and simple approach on what is important to stay well maintained through their years. Then, joined by a three piece band, she will sing love songs from the American Songbook including “Nearness of You,” “Bewitched,” “I love Paris,” and many more.

This will be an enlightening and fun filled evening sure to keep you dancing on the sunny side of the street, smiling, and informed.

A complimentary copy of Carol's book is included in each ticket purchase.

Carol Sue Gershman in Something New, Just For You plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 16 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

