Cabaret Roundup: November 3-9- Hannah Berner, Jackie Hoffman, Shoshana Bean & More

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Great American Songbook standards, the first show of Lyrics and Lyricist's 2025-26 season, Wicked and Hell's Kitchen star Shoshana Bean making her Carnegie Hall solo debut and more.

Mon. November 3 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Experience the Carnegie Hall solo debut of singer, songwriter, and Broadway star Shoshana Bean, who’s earned critical acclaim for her recent roles in Hell’s Kitchen and Mr. Saturday Night. A Grammy winner and two-time Tony Award nominee, Bean is an audience favorite across mediums—from star turns in Wicked and Waitress to chart-topping solo albums and sold-out concerts around the globe that have been called “sensational ... absolute magic” (BroadwayWorld).

Tickets: Tickets start at $47. The orchestra section is already almost completely sold out.

Mon. November 3 to Thurs. November 6; Thurs. November 27 & Fri. November 28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following her recent sold-out shows, Marilyn returns with an all-new show celebrating her record-breaking appearances on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 27 has a mandatory $95 Prix Fixe.

Weds. November 5 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

In this intimate trio performance, entertainer extraordinaire Michael Feinstein takes audiences on a musical voyage around the world, exploring places both near and far.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94. At the time of this writing, there are only 29 seats left for this show.

A Miserable Evening with Jackie Hoffman at Joe’s Pub

November 6 & 7 @ 9:30

Tickets available here.

She’s barely alive and more miserable than ever. Celebrate the end times (and Jackie's miserable birthday on Nov 29) with Jackie’s unique combo platter of original music and tragicomedy. The comedy star has a long career including appearing on the Broadway stage in Hairspray, Xanadu and Once Upon a Mattress. She’s appeared on screen in shows like 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Sat. November 8 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Hannah Berner is a stand-up comedian, author, and podcast host known for her sharp crowd work and relatable humor. Her Netflix special We Ride at Dawn debuted at #2 on the platform, and her book How to Giggle is a New York Times bestseller. She co-hosts the podcasts Giggly Squad and Berner Phone, and her viral series Han on the Street has amassed over 350 million views.

Tickets: Tickets start at $41. A large percent of the tickets for this have already sold out so make sure to get yours before they’re gone.

The Friends Of Alec Wilder : 40th Annual Concert Of Alec Wilder ’s Music at 54 Below

Sat. November 8 @ 2:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrate Alec Wilder’s popular songs with an afternoon of magical music, marvelously performed by Jed Distler, pianist and music director, featuring Steve Ross, pianist and vocalist; David Demsey, saxophonist; and Jeff Harnar and Marissa Mulder, vocalists, hosted by Chuck Granata.

Tickets: Tickets are $25. Please note that there is no food or drink minimum, as neither will be served.

Lyrics & Lyricists: Motown’s Heat Wave: The Songs of Holland-Dozier-Holland at 92NY

November 8-10

Tickets available here.

The Lyrics & Lyricists 2025/26 Season starts hot, with a sizzling celebration of Holland-Dozier-Holland – the songwriting team that helped build Motown – from Broadway’s Michael O. Mitchell (Motown: The Musical). Their litany of hits for label superstars The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha and the Vandellas, and others include the Number One singles “Stop in the Name of Love,” “You Keep Me Hanging On,” “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” and countless others. Holland-Dozier-Holland were integral in defining the Motown sound. Discover their story and rediscover their culture-shaping songs. The cast features Derrick Baskin, Najah Hetsberger, Melrose Johnson, Ephraim Sykes and Curtis Wiley

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. Save 20% when you subscribe to all four L&L shows or save by creating your own package of three or more concerts!