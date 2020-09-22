Cabaret 313 Presents AN EVENING WITH EVA NOBLEZADA

AN EVENING WITH EVA NOBLEZADA will take place on October 2nd.

In her first appearance with Cabaret 313, Noblezada leads their virtual season with an evening of song and story from New York City's Birdland Jazz Club.

At just 21 years old, Eva Noblezada captured Broadway's heart and earned her first Tony nomination as Kim in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon. Since then, Noblezada has gone on to receive critical praise as Eurydice in the Broadway production of Hadestown (2019 Tony Award-Winner for Best Musical), where she received her second Tony nomination.

Cabaret 313 invites you to join them for this innovative performance, followed by a live Q&A with Noblezada herself.

REGISTER FOR FREE!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You